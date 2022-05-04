A young Yankee fan has become an internet sensation for his adorable reaction after receiving Aaron Judge’s home run ball on Tuesday.

The heart-melting series of events came after Judge tied road game at 1 run in the top of the sixth inning with a solo homer to the upper deck of Toronto’s Rogers Centre — and a Blue Jays adult fan caught the ball.

After a momentary celebration, the home fan turned around and handed the souvenir to a nearby Yankee fan wearing a Judge jersey.

According to The Athletic, the 9-year-old fan Derek Rodriguez, aptly named after Yankee great Derek Jeter, got his brand-new jersey earlier in the day from his dad, a die-hard fan of the team from the Bronx.

So, when Mike Lanzillotta caught Judge’s home run nearby to Rodriguez’s seats, he turned around and gave the ball to the young fan — bridging the gap between the yankees and Blue Jays inter-divisional rivalry.

Rodriguez quickly began crying at the kind action of his fellow right field seat-mate, and wrapped his adorable arms around the do-gooder in praise of his kind gift.

His tears quickly spread across the internet, and fans of all franchises found smiles in the youngster’s pull-on-the-heart-strings reaction.

“That’s passion right there,” said Judge, when asked about the viral moment. “That’s Yankee fans right there. There’s Yankee fans around the world, and they’re passionate about this game — and to have a little one like that… he’s starting out the right way.”