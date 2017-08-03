Add these water parks near New York City to your summer bucket list

The scorching days of August are here and, sure, a pool or trip to the beach is a fun way …

Head out to Long Island’s Splish Splash water park, fun for the whole family. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Daniel Hayduk

The scorching days of August are here and, sure, a pool or trip to the beach is a fun way to cool off, but waterslides are awesome. Sometimes you just need to load up the car and head to the nearest water park. Here’s a look at some of the best water parks that are within a two-hour drive from New York City.

DUTCHESS COUNTY

SplashDown Beach

“America’s Biggest Little Water Park” has attractions for every age level, from the kids-only Shipwreck Lagoon to the state’s only zero-gravity half pipe. Open through Sept. 4, daily rates from $30 (senior and military discounts available); 16 Old Route 9 W., Fishkill, New York, 845-897-9600, splashdownbeach.com

OCEAN COUNTY

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

The park’s Caribbean Cove, with a beach-entry pool, giant tipping bucket and water play center, opened late last summer. Of course old favorites like the King Cobra, Tornado raft tunnel, Hurricane Mountain tube slides and the Bada Bing, Bada Bang, Bada Boom! slide complex are still there to provide cool thrills. Open through Sept. 4, advance purchase tickets from $38.99; Route 537, Jackson, New Jersey, 732-928-2000, sixflags.com/hurricaneharbornj

LONG ISLAND

Splish Splash

Long Island’s “family water park” offers more than a dozen waterslide attractions, a wave pool, a lazy river and a huge kiddie area. From the Battle of Mutiny Bay “water battle ride” and Bootleggers Run coaster slide, to the tubetacular Dinosaur Falls and Dr. Von Dark’s Tunnel of Terror, it’s best to wear your big-boy, or big-girl, trunks to this wet and wild park. Open through Sept. 4, day passes from $42.99 (check website for family passes, discounts and other deals); 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton, New York, 631-727-3600; splishsplash.com

POCONOS

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark

With this massive outdoor park, as well as the year-round Aquatopia indoor water park, zip lines and the Pocono Pipeline Mountain Slide, “Pennsylvania’s Biggest Waterpark Experience” seems to have it all. The Vortex, Dune Runner and Triple Venom offer big thrills, or grab a tube and take a relaxing float down the Blue Nile lazy river. Day passes $42 for adults, $32 for kids (check website for packages and special offers, overnight guests receive passes to both parks), outdoor park open through Sept. 4; 309 Resort Dr., Tannersville, Pennsylvania, 570-6291662, camelbeach.com

Great Wolf Lodge

If you’re looking to get away for a day or two, this family-centered resort in the Poconos offers tons of activities, with most indoors so you can enjoy them year-round. While many options are geared toward younger kids, slides like the Double Barrel Drop, Hydro Plunge and Coyote Cannon have enough twists, turns and drops to put a smile on the face of even the most jaded teenager. Check website for packages and deals; 1 Great Wolf Dr., Scotrun, Pennsylvania, 570-688-9899, greatwolf.com/poconos/