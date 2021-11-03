amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in NYC, Nov. 5-7

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Nov. 5

Poetry Slam: Do you have something to say through spoken word? Check out this poetry slam in Brooklyn on Friday! All poets are welcome to express your feelings on this truly unique night. 255 McKibbin St, Brooklyn. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $5.

Covered Courtyard Speakeasy Comedy Show: With the weather changing, you don’t have to miss out on outdoor events. The Covered Courtyard Speakeasy Comedy Show has you covered, literally! Come for the comedy, stay for the menu including burgers, nachos, salads, quinoa bowls, wings and so much more! The Three Monkeys, 236 West 54th Street. 8:30 p.m. $10.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Pumpkin Smash: Halloween is over and the city’s pumpkins have likely seen better days. Head over to the Pumpkin Smash to do just what the name suggests and destroy your pumpkin! Admission also includes a free pumpkin to smash, a hayride, bulldozers to operate, farm fun and so much more! Aviator Sports Center, Brooklyn. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $12.

Lantern Comedy Presents: The Comedy Shop: Live comedy is back! If you’re looking for a few laughs, head over to the Comedy Shop (formerly Lantern Comedy) for a night of fun with friends. Masks must be worn to the venue. 167 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. First show starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Paint in Central Park: Whether you’re looking to sharpen your art skills or are just wanting a nice fun time, painting in Central Park is a great option. All participants get a pre-sketched canvas, unlimited painting materials (brushes, acrylic paints etc.) and a take-home bag. Central Park. 1:30 p.m. $39.95.

How To Write a Business Plan Free Workshop: If you’re looking to start a business and aren’t sure where to start, this free workshop is here to help! Take an hour and learn how to make the most of your business plan. Virtual, 7 p.m. Free.