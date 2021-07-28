amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, July 30

Movies Under the Stars: Little Women: Come out this Friday to see Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed 2019 of Little Women. Bring your kids, spread a blanket, and watch the March sisters’ adventures in Manhattan’s Robert Moses Playground, under a sky of stars, just feet away from the East River. Robert Moses Playground, 1 Ave., bet. E. 41 St. and E. 42 St. 8:30 p.m. Free.

Shakespeare In the Park: Merry Wives: Shakespeare in the Park, a New York City classic, is returning this week with a production of Merry Wives, an adaptation of the Merry Wives of Windsor. Set in a vibrant South Harlem community, Merry Wives is billed as a “celebration of Black joy, laughter and vitality.” Come grab a seat and enjoy. Delacorte Theater, 8 p.m. Free.

Saturday, July 31

Coastal Exploration Hike: No matter where you are in the City, nature is just a subway ride away. Explore the stunning ecological diversity of Staten Island’s coastline this Saturday as part of a free hike with Urban Park Rangers. Perfect for kids. Cornelia Avenue and Chester Avenue in Wolfe’s Pond Park, Staten Island. 11 a.m. Free.

City Point Cirque: City Point Cirque, a New York City circus troupe, is performing every Saturday night at City Point Brooklyn. Come enjoy aerial performances, contortions, juggling and more. Great for families, pay what you can. 445 Albee Square West, 11;30 a.m. Pay what you can, or $25 for adults, $15 for kids.

Ari Lennox at Celebrate Brooklyn: Celebrate Brooklyn, Prospect Park’s annual music festival, is opening this Saturday with a free performance by neo-soul phenom Ari Lennox. Named one of the “most inspiring and innovative vanguards,” in black music, Ari Lennox is performing with fellow DC native KAMAUU, a socially conscious rapper and poet. Dance near the stage, or spread a blanket on the grass, relax, and watch from afar. Prospect Park Bandshell. Doors open at 6, starts at 7:30. Free.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Underground NYC Tour (Empire Beneath The Streets): Ever wondered if there’s a subway tunnel right under your feet? Discover the real subway system, one that even few New Yorkers know about, with this private guided tour. Learn about art, history and architecture on this tour of stations open to the public but largely unknown. Begins at Chambers Street and ends in Grand Central. Starbucks – 38 Park Row #4. 10 a.m. $39.95. Multiple dates available.