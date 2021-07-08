Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Grab your putter! Tickets are now on sale for a one-of-a-kind Pixar-themed mini-golf experience that is coming to Manhattan this summer.

Pixar Putt is an open-air mini-golf experience that has 18 holes inspired by iconic stories and characters from Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and so much more. Presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring, Pixar Putt will open at Battery Park’s Pier A (22 Battery Place) on Aug. 1 and run through Oct. 31.

The pop-up mini-golf course originated in Australia. Following its run in New York City, Pixar Putt will continue touring nationally, slated to be presented in San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago.

Pixar Putt is socially distant and has COVID safe measures in place to ensure the safety of mini-golfers, including capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course, sanitizer stations located onsite, and sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day. The measures follow all federal and local guidelines and will be updated as the guidelines change.

The course will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday (with last entry at 6:30 p.m.) and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (last entry at 8:30 p.m.). The pop-up will also host Pixar Putt After Dark for those 18+ on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are expected to sell out and are only available for purchase online at www.pixarputt.com.