amNY Weekender: 7 things to do in New York City

Friday, April 30

KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature: New York Botanical Gardens is hosting the work of contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who draws in millions to experience her immersive installations. Dive right into Kusama’s lifelong fascination with the natural world, beginning with her childhood spent in the greenhouses and fields of her family’s seed nursery in an exhibit that is filled with color, patterns, and plant life cycles. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx. Now through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., $35.



Art History Course — Julie Mehretu: Agora Painter: Want to learn about how art relates to public space? The Whitney is hosting a virtual class where you explore the work of Julie Mehretu and her relationship to agora, or public space. Led by Mehretu herself, participants can engage in a Q&A after the lecture is completed. Virtual, Free, but registration is required beforehand.

Saturday, May 1

The Spring Makers Show: This pop-up market is taking over City Point and celebrating diversity and small businesses. The Spring Makers Show was founded by women and will feature over 40 makers with a wide range of unique gifts, crafts and clothes to celebrate Mother’s Day and refresh your spring wardrobe. Be sure to stop by and see some old fan favorites that will return this year! City Point, 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn. May 1-2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free to enter.

The Roller Wave: Outdoor Silent Disco: Grab your skates and head to the disco! The Roller Wave is hosting a one-of-a-kind roller disco experience by weaving the popular silent clubbing activity into the mix. Grab a pair of headphones and tune in to House & Disco, Hip- Hop, & Soca/Reggae, spun by the in-house DJs. Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Chrystie St &, Forsyth St, Manhattan. $20 for headphone rental, $25 for headphone and skate rental.

Bronx Night Market: the Bronx Night Market has been proudly serving the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and Westchester County for years. Come by and check out the 20+ vendors and support local businesses in your neighborhood while enjoying a plethora of family-friendly activities. 1 Fordham Plaza. 12 to 7 p.m. Free to enter.

Sunday, May 2

Give. Love. Bloom. Macy’s Flower Show: It’s that time of year again! Macy’s is launching their annual Flower Show at its flagship location at Herald Square. Entitled Give. Love. Bloom. this year’s themed presentation will feature magnificently landscaped gardens inspired by the feeling of hope for a brighter year ahead. Come by and check out the beautiful flowers, the souvenir shop and so much more to embrace spring! Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St, Manhattan. Open during regular store hours through May 16. Free.

Spring 2021 Harbor Ring Ride: Join some fellow cycling enthusiasts for a self-guided ride around New York City. Whether you take on the entire 60-mile ride or start at one of the checkpoints, you are in for a fun ride with tons of scenic views. Don’t forget to wear blue for your ride, and be sure to fill out the waiver online beforehand! Starts at John Paul Jones Park in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, 9 a.m. Free.