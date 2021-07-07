amNY Weekender | Here are 7 things to do in New York City this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, July 9

Double Dutch at Brooklyn Bridge Park: Love to jump rope? Learn to double dutch and up your fitness game by having fun at Brooklyn Bridge Park! Coach Kizzy Samuel-Parsons is there to guide you every step of the way so you can learn the ins and outs of street-style and competitive jump rope. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Ping Pong Tables, 6 p.m., Free.

Screening of “Taming the Garden”: If you love documentaries, head to this screening of “Taming of the Garden.” The screening will kick off with an introduction from “The Rifleman” director Sierra Pettengill before heading into the screening. The Old American Can Factory, 232 Third St., Brooklyn. 8 p.m. $16.

Saturday, July 10

Bronx Night Market: The Bronx Night Market has been proudly serving the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and Westchester County for years. Come by and check out the 20+ vendors and support local businesses in your neighborhood while enjoying a plethora of family-friendly activities. 1 Fordham Plaza. 12 to 7 p.m. Free to enter.

…Praise: The Inevitable Fruit of Gratitude: Step to a new beat with this special dance performance. Dorrance Dance’s “…Praise: The Inevitable Fruit of Gratitude” is launching as a part of the Queens Theatre’s summer season of music, dance and art on their new outdoor stage. Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Free.

Queer Art Summerfest: As one of the first queer events to take place in July this year, Queer Art Summerfest is a marketplace and fundraiser for all to enjoy. Hosted by some of the leading performers in New York drag and nightlife, guests can peruse the marketplace of 30+ vendors and participate in raffles. Proceeds from the raffles will go to support GLITS Inc, which aims to create holistic solutions to the health and housing crises faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, specifically trans sex workers. 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn. 2 to 8 p.m., Free.

Sunday, July 11

Open Studios Residency: Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Experimental Dance Ensemble and Fogo Azul NYC will present original dance works as a part of Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Open Studios Residency this weekend. Be sure to come by to participate in interactive workshops following each group’s final showcase. Brooklyn Bridge Park Harbor View Lawn, 10 a.m., Free.

Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph and special guest Mononeon: Enjoy a night of funk, R&B, and jazz with this one-of-a-kind Summerstage performance. The show comes as a part of the Blue Note Jazz Festival presented by Sony. Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan. doors open at 6 p.m., tickets start at $45.