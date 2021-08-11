amNY Weekender | Here are 7 things to do in NYC this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Aug. 13

The CIFA Summer Show: The Children’s Institute of Fashion Arts is hosting its annual summer show where kids aged 7-14 can strut their stuff and learn simple fabric techniques, drape fabric, and create a fashion parade. The show is free, but only 30 people can participate so advance registration is required. Rain date is Aug. 15. West 174th Street in J. Hood Wright Park, Manhattan. 5 p.m. Free.

Summer on the Hudson: The Count of Monte Cristo: The Hudson Classical Theater Company is putting on a performance of Susane Lee’s adaptation of “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The performance is pay what you can to enter, and you may need to bring a lawn chair for a seat — be sure to show up by 6:10 to grab a good seat! Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m. Pay what you can.

Movies Under The Stars: Red Pill: Grab a blanket and head over to the park for a screening of “Red Pill.” This film is for mature audiences only and starts at dusk with a talk with the director ahead of the screening, which will begin at 8 p.m. St. Nicholas Park 135 Lawn in St. Nicholas Park, West 135th Street, Manhattan. 7 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Aug. 14

“The Thrill”: Thrilling’s First Pop-Up Festival: The Thrill, the premier Black & Asian-owned online marketplace for vintage clothing, is hosting their first pop-up festival this Saturday at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn NY. Come buy clothes from city icons such as Accidental Icon, LaTonya Yvette and Marquise Miller, enjoy music from DJs Spinelli and Stretch Armstrong, and eat food from vendors like the Makina Cafe and Harlem Seafood Soul. 357 Clermont Avenue. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Saturday Sets: If you love live street music, head over to the Meatpacking District to hear some Saturday sets. This weekend, you’ll find live music at Chelsea Market from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. and at Coffee + Cocktails at the Gansevoort from 8:30 to 9:15. Be sure to make a reservation at a nearby restaurant or take a stroll by to enjoy the show! Multiple locations, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Live Outdoor Music & Comedy at Culture Lab LIC: Every weekend, Culture Lab LIC hosts live performances outdoors for the public to enjoy. This Sunday, be sure to come by and check out live shows from Matthias Loescher “Songs Of Life” followed by Flowmingos. 5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City, Queens. 5 p.m. Free.

40th Annual Battery Dance Festival: Battery Dance is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a free summer festival. This Sunday is India Day, and top-tier dancers will put on the show of a lifetime to celebrate the holiday. The show is also available over livestream. Robert F. Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place. 7 p.m. Free.