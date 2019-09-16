LATEST PAPER
25th anniversary of Biggie's 'Ready to Die' celebrated with 2 murals in Brooklyn

Artist Hoa Hong, left, and Voletta Wallace, mother

Artist Hoa Hong, left, and Voletta Wallace, mother of The Notorious B.I.G., share a light moment as they stand in front of the mural "Biggie Inspires" after it was unveiled on Friday. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
It may be "unbelievable," but 25 years have passed since the release of the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Ready to Die" album.

To celebrate the anniversary, artists along with Optimo Cigars are making sure people know that "Biggie Smalls is the illest" with two new murals in Bed-Stuy and Williamsburg.

Optimo received 170 artist submissions from around the world that were inspired by the hip-hop royal, his music, his style and legacy, but only two artists were selected to create the murals that have been named "Biggie Inspires." 

You can check out many of the submissions on Optimo's Instagram page at (@optimocigars).

On Friday, the murals, painted by artists Hoa Hong and Cinque Smith, respectively, were unveiled not far from Biggie's (Christopher Wallace's) old neighborhood of Bed-Stuy at 176 Flushing Ave. in Clinton Hill and at 100 N. 10th St. in Williamsburg.

At the ceremony, held at noon at the Flushing Avenue mural, Wallace's mother, Voletta Wallace, was there to see the artwork.

The murals will be up for 30 days.

