Catskills winter activites to try, from skiing to exploring breweries and more

The fresh mountain air of the Catskills has long attracted New Yorkers seeking to escape the city, and winter is a perfect time to head there for a snowy sojourn. The region’s cool cred has been upped thanks to a crop of microbreweries and wine bars, as well as the debut of a stylish new hotel. Get your fill of the crisp outdoors on the slopes, and then warm up by antiquing or cozying up inside a theater. Although bus service is available from Manhattan, you’ll need a car to explore the area.
WHERE TO GO
Pack your skis and take your pick of ski resorts, from Hunter Mountain (64 Klein Ave., Hunter, 518-263-4223, huntermtn.com) to the less-crowded Windham Mountain (19 Resort Drive, Windham, 800-754-9463, windhammountain.com). If cross-country skiing is more your speed, try the track around North-South Lake (County Road 18, Haines Falls, dec.ny.gov/outdoor).
Warm up at the tasting room inside the Hudson-Chatham Winery (closed Monday-Wednesday; 6036 Main St., Tannersville, 518-589-4193, hudsonchathamtannersville.com) then browse for bargains and quirky décor at the Tannersville Antique & Artisan Center (closed Tuesday-Wednesday; 6045 Main St., Tannersville, 518-589-5600, tannersvilleantiques.com).
Catch a live performance at The Orpheum (6050 Main St., Tannersville, 518-589-4056, catskillmtn.org) or The Woodstock Playhouse (103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock, 845-679-6900, woodstockplayhouse.org).
WHERE TO EAT
Carbo load before a day of skiing at the retro Phoenicia Diner (closed Tuesday-Wednesday during the fall; 5681 Route 28, Phoenicia, 845-688-9957, phoeniciadiner.com).
Mama’s Boy Burgers (6067 Main St., Tannersville, 518-589-6667, mamasboyburgers.com) is known as the Shake Shack of the Catskills, thanks to its grass-fed burgers and frozen custard.
Listen to live music while eating comfort food at the new Hunter Mountain Brewery (closed Tuesdays; 7267 Main St., Hunter, 518-263-3300, huntermountainbrewery.com).
Order a knish-wich at Last Chance Antiques & Cheese Cafe (closed Monday-Thursday; 6009 Main St., Tannersville, 518- 589-6424, lastchanceonline.com), a hybrid restaurant-general store where just about everything lining the walls is for sale.
WHERE TO STAY
The brand new Scribner’s Catskill Lodge (13 Scribner Hollow Road, Hunter, 518-628-5130, scribnerslodge.com) is near Hunter Mountain. The décor is a mix of modern and vintage, and some rooms have fireplaces. The in-house Prospect restaurant and bar uses ingredients sourced from the Hudson Valley for its menu.