With temperatures expected to dip into the teens Sunday night, almost all the rides Coney Island planned to offer for free on New Year's Eve, including Deno's Wonder Wheel, will be closed.

A cold snap has hit the area, plunging the city into the lowest temperatures in almost two years, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will see a high of 21 and a low of just 12 degrees at night, which is too cold to operate the rides, organizers said on Wednesday.

Four of Coney Island's rides – the Wonder Wheel, the Thunderbolt roller coaster, the Stop the Zombies 7D ride and the B&B Carousell – were supposed to be open to the public free of charge at the fourth annual New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday night.

The carousel and ice skating will still be available but only to the first 250 guests, starting at 6 p.m.

El Dorado Bumper Cars and the Coney Island Circus Sideshow will still be open and the New York Aquarium will extend its hours to 9 p.m.; all charge admission.

Live music at 9 p.m. is still on schedule, followed by a fireworks display and a digital "burst" from the Parachute Jump.

A slew of restaurants will stay open for the celebration, too, including Nathan's Famous, Coney Island Brewery and Tom's Restaurant.

Last year, 15,000 people turned out for the new tradition, which is held in tandem with the Grand Army Plaza celebration at Prospect Park.