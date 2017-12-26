New York City is ready for a cold snap that could plunge it into the lowest temperatures in almost two years.

Temperatures are not expected to break the mid or upper 20s on Wednesday but thanks to the wind chill it will feel even colder — single digits in the morning, and teens later in the day.

And it will not get any better on Thursday when highs will barely reach 20 degrees.

The city has responded by issuing a Code Blue Weather Emergency alert, asking people to call 311 if they see any homeless individuals outside.

Outreach teams will try to coax the homeless into emergency shelters. The city also promised to crack down on landlords who are not providing heat and hot water.

“With an arctic chill in our area through New Year’s weekend, make sure you bundle up outside and wear a hat, scarf and gloves,” Joseph Esposito, the city’s Office of Emergency Manager commissioner, said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Stay indoors as such as possible, and help others to stay safe by checking on elderly family members, neighbors and people with increased health risks.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Joseph Pollina said the last time it was 20 degrees or lower in Central Park was Feb. 14, 2016, when the mercury only hit 15.

“Thursday is even colder with highs only around 19 or 20,” he said. “Friday will be slightly warmer with lows in the low-to-mid 20s.”

Pollina said snow is possible late Friday into Saturday.

City officials cautioned people using portable heaters to only keep them on for a limited time and to never leave them unattended. They also warned against using gas stoves or ovens to heat homes.

Landlords are required to provide heat and hot water with the following guidelines: the inside temperature should be at least 68 degrees between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. if the outside temperature falls below 55 degrees; and between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the inside temperature should be at least 55 degrees if it drops below 40 degrees outside.

People without proper heat and hot water can file complaints by calling 311 or using the 311 mobile app or website.