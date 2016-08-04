Drake, Future open NYC pop-up shops ahead of ‘Summer Sixteen’ tour dates at MSG, Barclays

The shops are timed to their “Summer Sixteen” tour dates in New York.

Another day, another celebrity pop-up shop — or two. This time, Drake and Future have opened temporary stores in Manhattan ahead of their “Summer Sixteen” tour stops in New York.

Drake announced a shop at 208 Bowery on Twitter Wednesday, saying the pop-up will sell both tour and exclusive “Revenge” merchandise — a reference to a lyric from his “Summer Sixteen” track. It will be open through Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Drake has entered the realm of buzzy pop-up shops. His “Views” store was briefly open on the Bowery back in April.

Future, who’s also headlining the “Summer Sixteen” tour, has his own pop-up shop at 76 Wooster St., open through Monday.

The shops debuted just in time for their six-day concert stint in New York, with four performances at Madison Square Garden and two performances at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.