Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Things to Do

Drake, Future open NYC pop-up shops ahead of ‘Summer Sixteen’ tour dates at MSG, Barclays

By
0
comments
Posted on

Another day, another celebrity pop-up shop — or two. This time, Drake and Future have opened temporary stores in Manhattan ahead of their “Summer Sixteen” tour stops in New York.

Drake announced a shop at 208 Bowery on Twitter Wednesday, saying the pop-up will sell both tour and exclusive “Revenge” merchandise — a reference to a lyric from his “Summer Sixteen” track. It will be open through Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Drake has entered the realm of buzzy pop-up shops. His “Views” store was briefly open on the Bowery back in April.

Future, who’s also headlining the “Summer Sixteen” tour, has his own pop-up shop at 76 Wooster St., open through Monday.

The shops debuted just in time for their six-day concert stint in New York, with four performances at Madison Square Garden and two performances at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC