A series of signs installed around Fort Tryon Park are causing visitors to do a double-take.

Twenty-one green signs have been placed by the NYC Parks Department throughout the 66-acre tract that serve to amuse visitors with puns, affirmations and whimsical images.

"Jousters wanted for seasonal employment," one reads. "Must work knights."

Another points to two benches and says "Reservado para las personas bacanas," or "reserved for cool people."

One shows a wildlife Bingo card that includes "tourist," and another near the overlook encourages the reader to "Kneel. Propose. They usually say yes."

The signs were installed in late February and early March without any announcements, "so that visitors could discover them on their own," the department said in a statement. People have been discovering them — and sharing photos on social media.

"Loved stumbling upon these signs in Fort Tryon Park today."

"Parks Department got jokes," @sweetgothamnyc wrote about the "It's TRY-ON not TY-RON" sign.

Another captured a sign with a simple heart on it.

The signs were created, designed and installed by NYC Parks staff, who selected Fort Tryon Park because of its visitors' diversity and range of attractions, architecture and facilities, the department says.

The aim is to provide playfulness, delight and dimension to the Fort Tryon experience.

"Signs are omnipresent in our parks, but they’re typically regulatory in nature; we wanted to turn that on its head and use signs to share Fort Tryon’s unique voice and encourage people to experience the park in a new way," the department said in a statement. "The park is fun, it’s romantic, it’s mysterious—and, yes, it has a sense of humor. This, in turn, inspires moments of contemplation, educates visitors, and helps them make new memories in these special places."

The Fort Tryon signs are only temporary, but similar messages could appear in other city parks. The department said it's "exploring the possibility of installing more signs at other parks" that will reflect each one's "unique personality and usership."