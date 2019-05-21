Things to Do Free fitness classes at NYC parks Find everything from aerobics to Zumba. Bryant Park's yoga program returns May 30. Photo Credit: Angelito Jusay By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated May 21, 2019 3:11 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email It’s officially outdoor workout season — and nowhere is that more apparent than the city’s parks. Here’s a look at destinations that offer a variety of classes throughout the week, so you can find something fitting your mood. Even better, they’re all free. Bryant Park The midtown park’s fitness offerings range from early morning boot camp (Wednesdays, 6:30-7 a.m.) to fencing (Fridays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.) to Pilates (Mondays, 7:30-8:30 a.m., starting June 3), among others. And its popular yoga series returns for its 17th year starting May 30 (Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.; Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.), with instructors such as Bethany Lyons and Elena Brower on tap. Info: bryantpark.org Brooklyn Bridge Park The sprawling park’s Waterfront Workouts series features ongoing classes like sunrise yoga with the studio Abhaya (Mondays, 7:30 a.m., starting June 3), the cardio-based Broadway Dance (Mondays, 10 a.m., starting June 3), Zumba (Sundays, 4:30 p.m., starting June 9) and Pilates (Tuesdays, 7 p.m., starting June 11), plus more throughout the summer on its various piers. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org Flushing Meadows-Corona Park The iconic Unisphere is home to a series of workouts throughout the week. Strap on your sneakers or for boot camp (Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m.), aerobics (Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.), Zumba (Fridays, 6-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.) and bring your mat for yoga (Saturdays, 8-9 a.m. and 9-10 a.m.). Info: allianceforfmcp.org Hudson River Park Find Tai Chi (Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting June 3), yoga (Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting June 6) and a variety of workouts (Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting June 5) at spots throughout the waterfront park with the series Healthy on the Hudson. And Tuesdays The Sweat Sessions, a summer fitness series, is offering three 45-minute workouts (6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.) led by studios and instructors in the city in areas like yoga, dance cardio and boot camp. Info: hudsonriverpark.org, 2019thesweatsessions.splashthat.com Socrates Sculpture Park The Long Island City waterfront park’s all-levels Healthy Living programming includes vinyasa yoga (Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon; Sundays, 10-11 a.m.), Tai Chi with instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society (Sundays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and, new this season, meditation with Mindful Astoria (Tuesdays, 7-8 p.m.). Info: socratessculpturepark.org By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Our freebie guide to the cityComedy shows, exhibits, concerts ... so much you won't have to pay for. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.