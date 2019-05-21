It’s officially outdoor workout season — and nowhere is that more apparent than the city’s parks. Here’s a look at destinations that offer a variety of classes throughout the week, so you can find something fitting your mood. Even better, they’re all free.

Bryant Park

The midtown park’s fitness offerings range from early morning boot camp (Wednesdays, 6:30-7 a.m.) to fencing (Fridays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.) to Pilates (Mondays, 7:30-8:30 a.m., starting June 3), among others. And its popular yoga series returns for its 17th year starting May 30 (Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.; Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.), with instructors such as Bethany Lyons and Elena Brower on tap.

Info: bryantpark.org

Brooklyn Bridge Park

The sprawling park’s Waterfront Workouts series features ongoing classes like sunrise yoga with the studio Abhaya (Mondays, 7:30 a.m., starting June 3), the cardio-based Broadway Dance (Mondays, 10 a.m., starting June 3), Zumba (Sundays, 4:30 p.m., starting June 9) and Pilates (Tuesdays, 7 p.m., starting June 11), plus more throughout the summer on its various piers.

Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

The iconic Unisphere is home to a series of workouts throughout the week. Strap on your sneakers or for boot camp (Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m.), aerobics (Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.), Zumba (Fridays, 6-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.) and bring your mat for yoga (Saturdays, 8-9 a.m. and 9-10 a.m.).

Info: allianceforfmcp.org

Hudson River Park

Find Tai Chi (Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting June 3), yoga (Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting June 6) and a variety of workouts (Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting June 5) at spots throughout the waterfront park with the series Healthy on the Hudson. And Tuesdays The Sweat Sessions, a summer fitness series, is offering three 45-minute workouts (6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.) led by studios and instructors in the city in areas like yoga, dance cardio and boot camp.

Info: hudsonriverpark.org, 2019thesweatsessions.splashthat.com

Socrates Sculpture Park

The Long Island City waterfront park’s all-levels Healthy Living programming includes vinyasa yoga (Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon; Sundays, 10-11 a.m.), Tai Chi with instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society (Sundays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and, new this season, meditation with Mindful Astoria (Tuesdays, 7-8 p.m.).

Info: socratessculpturepark.org