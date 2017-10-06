Living in New York City is beyond expensive. From rent to MetroCards to a cup of coffee, everything adds up quickly.

Luckily, there are tons of free events to check out in the city that never sleeps.

Here's our freebie guide to NYC.

Free movies at the Oculus (Oct. 6-7)

Catch a free flick at the Oculus. This weekend's movies are "Annie Hall" on Oct. 6 and "Spider-Man" on Oct. 7. (5-7 p.m., the Oculus at the World Trade Center, 1 World Trade Center, facebook.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Fall Crafts in Chelsea (Oct. 21)

This all-handmade market will feature jewelry, art, bath and body products and more. It'll feature public vendors who applied via social media and proceeds will benefit PS 11, a public elementary school in the nabe. (Free admission, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 21st Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues, Chelsea, facebook.com) (Credit: Crafts in Chelsea)

Tour City Island via 'land ferry' (1st Fridays)

OK, it is, in fact, a minibus, but play along with City Island's nautical history and board this land ferry. Do so, and you'll get a tour of the 1.5-mile-long Bronx island, with stops at cultural sites including the mid-19th century Bartow-Pell Mansion. Offered on the first Friday of the month -- when many local businesses extend hours and/or offer special programming with the ferry in mind -- from April to December, you can hop on starting at 5:30 p.m.; it makes hourly loops until 9:30. (Credit: City Island Chamber of Commerce)

Get some laughs at NYC Broken Comedy at Bar Matchless (Mondays)

Enjoy laughs every Monday from NYC Broken Comedy, hosted by comedians Mike Denny, Michael Che and Nimesh Patel at Bar Matchless in Greenpoint. You may even catch a set by a familiar face, like Hannibal Buress from "Broad City." (Bar Matchless, 557 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, doors open at 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/NYCBrokenComedy)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Graylock)

Stroll through Chelsea's art galleries

Take yourself on a totally free art tour of the city by visiting Chelsea's gallery scene. Start at 25th Street and 10th Avenue and weave in and out of the streets on the West Side. Entry is free to all galleries and you don't even have to be a prospective buyer. Pro-tip: Visit Thursday nights when many galleries have openings (and free wine!). (Credit: Getty Images via Chelsea Lauren )

Watch local filmmakers' flicks or screen your own (monthly)

If you're looking for an "open mic" for filmmakers, head to "Bring Your Own Film," a monthly screening event held at Shoestring Press in Brooklyn the third Wednesday of every month. View short films and videos -- under 10 minutes long -- and discuss the work of local creatives in a casual environment. Want to BYOF? Be sure to head over early to submit -- the screening lineup goes fast. (663 Classon Ave., Brooklyn, third Wednesday of every month, bringyourownfilm.com) (Credit: Bring Your Own Film)

Take an art walk through Socrates Sculpture Park

This Long Island City park is home to seasonal exhibitions of impressive sculptures (including this functional bench piece) from a slew of internationally renowned artists. A complimentary LIC Art Bus takes passengers between local art destinations The Noguchi Museum, SculptureCenter and MoMA PS1. 32-01 Vernon Blvd. (32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, socratessculpturepark.org) (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

Catch a free comedy show at Friends & Lovers (Mondays)

Head to Crown Heights bar Friends & Lovers on Mondays to see "Side Ponytail," a free comedy show featuring hilarious performers like Brian Parise, Drew Dowdey and more. (641 Classon Ave., Brooklyn, 7 to 9 p.m., facebook.com/sideponytailcomedy)

(Credit: Roberto Tobar)

Show off your rock 'n' roll singing chops at Arlene's Grocery (Mondays)

This downtown music venue hosts a rock 'n' roll karaoke night weekly, where attendees can choose from a selection of hits to perform with a live band. Bring your friends and have a moment in the spotlight while performing your favorite rock song. (95 Stanton St., Manhattan, 10 p.m., arlenesegrocery.net) (Credit: Getty Images / Roger Kisby)

Learn about Central Park

Sure, you've been to Central Park more times than the cast of "Friends" hung out at Central Perk, but do you really know the history of Manhattan's largest green space? Learn about the secret gems (including Glen Span Arch, pictured), lesser-known folklore and your new favorite picnic spot with free tours led by the Central Park Conservancy. Tour upper Central Park, iconic movie spots and more, all for free. Check out centralparknyc.org for meeting places and times for guided tours or just download the Central Park app and guide yourself. (Credit: Nancy Borowick)

Meet New York's cutest residents at the Bronx Zoo (Wednesdays)

The 265-acre Bronx Zoo isn't something you can cover in one day, but it's worth a try. Zero in on the exhibits where your personal spirit animals live -- maybe it's Tiger Mountain that calls to you, or perhaps the Himalayan Highlands -- and be sure to keep an eye out for the many baby animals who reside on site. And while a donation is appreciated, Wednesdays are free of charge all day. (2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, bronxzoo.com) (Credit: WCS / Julie Larsen Maher)

Catch free improv at UCB from your favorite comedians (Sundays)

Both Upright Citizens Brigade Theatres in New York offer a selection of free improv comedy performances, but one show at the Chelsea location gives you the opportunity to see some of your favorite comedians for a lot less than their headlining shows. "ASSSSCAT 3000," which is performed every Sunday at 9:30 p.m. for free, has been known to host special guests (including Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch). Though tickets are complimentary, be sure to get there early -- we mean early -- as fans line up for hours before the show to snag a seat. (307 W. 26th St., Manhattan, ucbtheatre.com)

(Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth)

Make it big at QED's open mic (Wednesday-Sunday)

Head to QED Astoria for free open mic nights featuring comedy, poetry, storytelling, music and more. Whether you want to sit in the audience and relax or practice your performing chops in front of a small audience, this is the space to do it. (27-16 23rd Ave., Queens, qedastoria.com) (Credit: QED via Facebook )

Tour the Brooklyn Brewery

OK, so the beer isn't free (unless you're super nice to the ticket takers), but wait in line for a timed, 30-minute tour of the Brooklyn Brewery in Williamsburg -- it's totally free. The scent of beer is complimentary, too. (79 N. 11th St., brooklynbrewery.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Brewery )

Get literary at the Franklin Park Reading Series (second Monday of each month)

This Crown Heights beer garden brings all the nerds to the yard the second Monday of every month. Both established and new writers will read at this acclaimed and completely free event. Enter a free lottery to win some literary swag or take advantage of $4 drafts during the event. (8 p.m., 618 St. Johns Place, Brooklyn, franklinparkbrooklyn.com) (Credit: Franklin Park via Facebook )

Take a self-guided tour at Pelham Bay Park

Find nature in the Bronx via Pelham Bay Park's Kazimiroff Nature Trail, which gives hikers long and short self-guided paths. (nycgovparks.org)

(Credit: NYC Parks / Malcolm Pinckney)