Living in New York City is beyond expensive. From rent to MetroCards to a cup of coffee, everything adds up quickly.
Luckily, there are tons of free events to check out in the city that never sleeps.
Here's our freebie guide to NYC.
Free movies at the Oculus (Oct. 6-7)
Fall Crafts in Chelsea (Oct. 21)
Tour City Island via 'land ferry' (1st Fridays)
Get some laughs at NYC Broken Comedy at Bar Matchless (Mondays)
Stroll through Chelsea's art galleries
Watch local filmmakers' flicks or screen your own (monthly)
Take an art walk through Socrates Sculpture Park
Catch a free comedy show at Friends & Lovers (Mondays)
Show off your rock 'n' roll singing chops at Arlene's Grocery (Mondays)
Learn about Central Park
Meet New York's cutest residents at the Bronx Zoo (Wednesdays)
Catch free improv at UCB from your favorite comedians (Sundays)
Make it big at QED's open mic (Wednesday-Sunday)
