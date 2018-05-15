The free outdoor fitness season is upon us. If you’re looking to take advantage, here’s a breakdown of a few ongoing series to know:

Socrates Sculpture Park

The workouts: Healthy living programming at the Queens waterfront park includes tai chi with instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society and vinyasa yoga.

When: Yoga Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. from May 19-Sept. 16; tai chi Sundays at 11 a.m. from May 20-Sept. 16

Where: 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

Mat: Bring your own as needed

Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Sweat Sessions

The workouts: Among the more than 20 studios and trainers offering classes, new participants this season include P.Volve, Box + Flow, Solace and Chi Chi Life, with returning brands including 305 Fitness, NW Method, Fhitting Room, The Class and Dance Body.

When: Tuesdays at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. from May 22-Sept. 4

Where: Hudson River Park’s 14th Street Park, 10th Avenue and 15th Street

Mat: Provided as needed

Info and RSVP: thesweatsessions.splashthat.com

Bryant Park Yoga

The workout: A variety of instructors will lead the season of outdoor yoga classes, including Bethany Lyons on, Meena Olvera, Patrick Beach, Mona Anand and Jeff Posner.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. from May 24-Sept. 20

Where: Bryant Park Lawn and Upper Terrace

Mat: Provided (arrive at least 30 minutes before class to secure or bring your own)

Info and RSVP: bryantpark.org/programs/yoga

Brooklyn Bridge Park

The workouts: Fitness classes on offer include double Dutch with Double Dutch Empire instructors, show tunes-based dance cardio, early-morning yoga with Abhaya Yoga, speed and strength training, and Zumba and retro dance classes Dodge YMCA.

When: Double Dutch Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 15; Broadway Dance Mondays at 10 a.m. from May 21-Aug. 27; Sunrise: Abhaya Yoga Mondays at 7:30 a.m. from June 4-July 30; Piyo Tuesdays at 7 p.m. from June 5-Aug. 28; Zumba Sundays at 4 p.m. from June 10-Aug. 26; Retro Dance Fridays at 9 a.m. from June 15-Aug. 10

Where: Locations vary in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Mat: Bring your own as needed

Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Citi Summer in the Square

The workouts: Throughout the morning and evening, find cardio and yoga classes from New York Health & Racquet Club, tai chi from the 14th Street Y, runs with the Paragon Run Club and more.

When: Various classes Thursdays at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from June 14-Aug. 9

Where: Union Square’s North and South Plazas

Mat: Limited number provided

Info: citisummerinthesquare.nyc