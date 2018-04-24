You’ll be able to enjoy the sunset and the twinkling Manhattan skyline from Governors Island this summer.

In a new plan to increase public access, the island will be open through 10 p.m. on Fridays starting May 25 — that includes its restaurants, its arts, science and cultural programming and special concerts.

The new hours were announced ahead of the island’s May 1 opening, which will kick off a week of free ferry trips through May 6.

The island normally closes at 6 p.m. on weeknights, but thanks to the new Friday hours, New Yorkers will have 17 nights this spring and summer to enjoy the island’s offerings. The last ferry that leaves the island on Fridays will now be at 10 p.m. sharp through Sept. 14.

“There is nothing like a beautiful summer night in New York City,” Alicia Glen, the deputy mayor for housing and economic development, said in a statement. “Now thousands of us will be able to enjoy that magic from Governors Island. Every year, our administration has made more of this incredible public space open and accessible to the public. We can’t wait to bring the experience of watching the sun set over New York Harbor and exploring the island by night to more New Yorkers.”

Late Friday nights means you can grab dinner at Island Oyster or Taco Beach, enjoy some brews at Little Eva’s and Governors’ Beer Co. beer gardens or treat yourself to Blue Marble Ice Cream and Fauzia’s Heavenly Delights. You also can reserve a grill if you’re feeling game for a barbecue.

Earlier this year, The Trust for Governors Island announced that it had partnered with Collective & Retreats to offer overnight and camping and glamping.

And of course, the Adventures at Governors Island will return with its zip line, rock climbing, maze challenge and a new mini golf course.