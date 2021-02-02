Here are a few Valentine's Day date ideas around New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY CARSEN HOLADAY

Valentine’s Day plans this year involve a lot of decision making. Romantics everywhere are pondering the big questions: Single or taken? Staying in or safely going out? Budgeting or big spending?

No matter the answer, there are lots of ways that New Yorkers can still celebrate love and affection in a year like 2021, even amid the pandenmic.

Here are some ideas for Valentine’s Day activities in New York City:

Champagne Bubbles in a Bubble

InterContinental New York Times Square is offering a Valentine’s Day package for the whole crew. You and your significant other and/or your closest friends can reserve an entire private floor, with a 10 room minimum, in this iconic hotel. Starting at $100 per person, guests are provided with luxurious and private full-floor accommodations. Each skyline-view room features a stocked self-service mini bar full of champagne splits, preloaded romantic comedies set in NYC, and a $200 gift card to Benjamin Steakhouse. To book, contact Anthony Del Gaudio at Anthony.DelGaudio@ihg.com.

Industry City

For those looking for an outdoor date, Industry City has many choices for food, drink, and play. Industry City’s Ice Rink powered by Volvo Car USA is a great option for an active date. The Rink, located in Courtyard ⅚, has an outdoor heating system. Tickets are $12 per person, with $10 skate rentals per person. If you’re not in the mood for skating, have a drink or a romantic dinner in the heated courtyard. Tickets for the Ice Rink can be purchased on-site at Industry City or online.

Virtual Wine Tasting Class with Kevin Zraly

The first and only international online wine school is offering a virtual hour-long class on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. EST. The class costs $50 per Zoom account plus the cost of the four wines that will be tasted and discussed. To learn more or register, visit the website here.

Beat the Bomb

Beat The Bomb in DUMBO is the ultimate Valentine’s Day activity for fun-lovers. Whether a date, double date, or a friend group outing, Beat The Bomb ensures excitement for a team of 2-6 players. In an hour-long experience, teams go through a series of games to reach the final challenge: a giant paint bomb.

Coucou French Classes

On Valentine’s Day, Coucou French Classes is offering a one-time cultural workshop for those wishing to discover what intimacy looks like in one of the most romantic languages. French/American Romance – A Survival Guide is led by Julie Moals, an NYC-based French teacher married to an American. The workshop costs $60 for one person and only $90 for two people. The workshop will take place on Zoom on Feb. 14 from 4-6 p.m. EST and will be open to all levels of language skills. More information here.

CAMP: Form Reimagined

If Valentine’s Day puts you in the mood for some local shopping, check out this Brooklyn-based original home décor and accessories shop. CAMP: Form Reimagined has created a variety of decorative vintage plates for Valentine’s Day that feature iconic couples from TV, movies, music and pop culture. Each unique plate costs $48 and collections are $64. For more information, explore their etsy at CAMPmercantile.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

This Winter Village offers a variety of activities with different price points. Whether you reserve a heated, cozy igloo for your special date, enjoy NYC’s only free-admission ice skating rink, or visit the Lodge Deck or the Curling Café, you’re bound to find something you love at Bryant Park. The Winter Village goes through March 28.

Maman Marche

From Feb. 8-14, Maman Marche will be transformed into Maman’s Valentine’s Day Pop-Up, offering limited-edition beverages, pastries, and romantic giftable retail items. Stop by the love patisserie for some sweet treats like a white chocolate raspberry rose cookie.

Diwine Restaurant & Wine Bar

Astoria favorite Diwine will be serving a three-course prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day from noon until 9 p.m. Enjoy fine dining and wining in the cozy, heated outdoor seating area. The three-course meal is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. More information about Diwine can be found on their website.