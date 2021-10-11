Here are some things to do in Manhattan from Oct. 14-22

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Thursday, Oct. 14

Jazz at Lincoln Center– Join the New York Philharmonic Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of jazz at the Rose Theater. The program includes Clara Schumann’s (1819-1896) Romance in A minor, Op. 21 no.1, Robert Schumann’s (1810-1856) Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54 and Johannes Brahms’ (1833-1897) Serenade no. 2 in A major, Op. 16. Ticket prices vary. Visit https://bachtrack.com for more information.

New York City Wine and Food Festival– This four day annual event showcases renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities including Food Network stars. The festival has more than 80 events including tasting events, dinners with famous chefs, hands-on classes, educational seminars and more. Ticket and location vary depending on the event. For more information visit: https://nycwff.org/events/

Friday, Oct. 15

A Better Tech-a-thon– This hands-on, virtual event gives participants an opportunity to collaborate and apply their skills to innovate different tech-for-good projects. Participants will hone their skills and extend their networks. The event is for professionals, researchers and students interested in creating a better world through technology. The online event is free. Participants can RSVP here: https://www.democracylab.org/events/a-better-tech-a-thon. The event runs from Oct. 14 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Craft Front and Center Exhibition– This exhibition features more than 70 iconic and lesser-known works that challenge the traditional thinking of craft as separate from fine art. The exhibition reveals craft’s engagement in art’s major movements and recognizes its own revolutions. Tickets are free for those 18 and under. General admission is $18. Exhibit opens at 10:00 a.m. Museum Of Arts And Design, 2 Columbus Circle. For more information visit https://www.madmuseum.org/exhibition/craft-front-center

Saturday Oct.16

Open House New York Weekend– Open House New York is a celebration of the design, culture and infrastructure of New York City. The weekend provides access to hundreds of the city’s sites. Participant’s will explore the city’s architecture, design, engineering, and cultural heritage. Free. In-person and online events. Visit https://ohny.org/weekend/plan-your-weekend/ for the weekend line-up and event locations.

Hands-On Art History: Georgia O’Keeffe– Create your own abstract flower paintings while learning about Georgia O’Keeffe and the inspirations behind her work at this event. Tickets $55. 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 311 East 3rd StreetNew York, NY, 10009

Sunday Oct. 17

Vinyasa Yoga Workshop– This all-level Vinyasa Yoga class will help participants build toward peak poses and postures while teaching the foundational knowledge of the yoga practice. Free. 10 a.m. Brooklyn Bridge Park. Registration is required.

Hastings Jazz Collective– Enjoy this free, outdoor jazz concert featuring saxophone, guitar, bass and drums. 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. VFW Plaza/Downtown Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 548 Warburton Ave Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

Monday Oct. 18

NYC Showcase + Open Mic– This open mic night features music, poetry, spoken word and comedy. There are 25 slots available for those who wish to perform. Time slots are 7 minutes apiece, 8 minutes for singers and/ or musicians. Tickets $13- $135. 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM Parkside Lounge 317 E Houston St New York, NY 10002

Asian Vegetarian Food & Culture Tour™ w/ Dim Sum– This walking tour of original Asian vegetarian food and culture takes participants to Chinatown to experience Buddhist Cuisine while learning about the history and culture of Chinatown. $68. 3:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Chinatown Tourism Kiosk at a traffic island across street from 220 Canal St New York, NY 10013.

Tuesday Oct. 19

Welcome Week Take & Make Crafts– This event welcomes children ages three to five and six to 11+ to check out some books and grab a craft kit to do at home or in the library. Free. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. St. Agnes Library.

Stroll Through Hell’s Kitchen: Food Tours by Cozymeal™– Learn more about New York City’s culture through this food tour, hosted by chefs and guides from across the U.S. and Canada. The tour features four tastings, including Japanese BBQ, Argentinian empanadas, assorted pastries and southern homestyle fare. $99. 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Location provided after booking New York City, NY 10013.

Wednesday Oct. 20

Iron Chef Cooking Competition– This team building cooking competition by Cozymeal™. The three-hour culinary experience will result in the preparation of a 3-course meal. $135. 6 p.m. Location and time provided after booking New York City, NY 10038.

Mariners Harbor Library Tour– Join library staff for a tour of the Mariners Harbor Library. The event helps celebrate New York Public Library’s Welcome Week. The single-story library is a branch of the New York Public Library. Free. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mariners Harbor Library.

Thursday Oct. 21

Opening of the One Vanderbilt observation deck– The Summit One Vanderbilt will open at Manhattan’s One Vanderbilt tower on October 21. The newest observation deck in New York offers views of Central Park, Midtown and the East River. The viewing room is a glass box covered entirely in mirrors. Viewers travel over 1,200 feet to the viewing deck via an all-glass enclosed elevator. Ticket prices range depending on the day and time.

Architectural Walking Tour of the 53rd Street Library– This staff-led tour takes guests through the interior of the 53rd Street Library, the New York Public Library’s AIA award-winning library, designed by Enrique Norten and the firm of TEN Arquitectos. Free. 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 53rd Street Library, Theater.

Friday, Oct. 22

Phantom of the Opera opens on Broadway– “The Phantom of the Opera” is the longest-running show in Broadway history and winner of 7 1988 Tony Awards® including Best Musical. Based on Gaston Leroux horror novel, the musical tells the story of a Phantom who haunts beneath the stage of the Paris Opera. The phantom falls in love with the young soprano. Ticket prices range. 7 p.m. Majestic Theatre 245 W 44th St New York, NY 10036.

Exhibition- Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art- This exhibition traces the timelines of individual objects before, during, and after World War II, highlighting their unique stories. Ticket prices vary. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Jewish Museum 1109 Fifth Avenue at 92nd Street New York, NY 10128.