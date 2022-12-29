2023 PREVIEW | Here are some New York City events and milestones to look forward to new year

With 2023 right around the corner, New York City is gearing up for another year of parades, events and celebrations.

Throughout the year, New York City is bustling with events that you won’t want to miss. Here are a few dates, events and milestones to keep an eye out for in 2023.

Jan. 17-Feb. 12, 2023 — NYC Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is a staple of New York City’s food scene, and the first one of the year is kicking off in January. Over the course of those weeks, restaurants across the city will offer menus at a special price for lunch and/or dinner, encouraging New Yorkers to try something new.

Feb. 12, 2023 — Lunar New Year Celebration and Parade

This year, Lunar New Year is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The parade will be back dragon dancing, martial art performances, and so much more, not to mention all sorts of delicious food to indulge in.

Feb. 26, 2023 — 30th Anniversary of World Trade Center bombing

On Feb. 26, 1993, a van bomb detonated at the World Trade Center’s North Tower complex. The attack claimed the lives of six people and is recognized as the Diplomatic Security Service’s first indication that terrorism is a transnational phenomenon.

March 17, 2023 — St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Every year, New York City does it up big for St. Patrick’s Day with a huge parade. This year, led by the parade’s grand marshal Kevin J. Conway, the parade will take over Fifth Avenue with live performances, special appearances and more while the city decks itself out in green.

March 30, 2023 — New York Yankees Home Opener

Major League Baseball’s (MLB) opening day for the season officially kicks off on March 30, and this year the Yankees are having their opening day game at home! Watch as the Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants. 2023 is a big year for the Yankees; April 18 is the 100th anniversary of the opening of the original Yankee Stadium, and Oct. 12-15 is the 100th anniversary of the team’s first World Series win.

April 6, 2023 — New York Mets Home Opener

Though the Mets season officially starts on March 30, the team’s home opener will take place on April 6 at Citi Field. Come by and watch as the Mets take on the Miami Marlins. This year also marks the Mets’ 50th anniversary of their run to the 1973 National League Pennant, bringing inspiration through Tug McGraw’s famous slogan, “Ya Gotta Believe.”

May 29, 2023 — Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, all Five Boroughs celebrate those who served in the military with parades and celebrations throughout the weekend.

June 9, 2023 — 50th Anniversary of Secretariat winning Belmont Stakes

On June 9, 1973, Secretariat took on four other horses in a race at Belmont Stakes. Though he was expected to win, no one expected that Secretariat would win by a stunning 31 lengths. This race is regarded as one of the greatest races in history.

June 19, 2023 — Juneteenth

June 19 marks the United States holiday Juneteenth, which celebrates the day enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation. In 2022, Mayor Eric Adams announced that Juneteenth, observed on June 19, would be officially designated as a paid New York City holiday.

June 25, 2023 — NYC Pride March

Pride Month officially kicks off in June with a lineup of events celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community, but one of the most notable is the NYC Pride March. The march was first held in 1970 and has been an annual demonstration of civil rights over the years.

June 27, 2023 — Last day of school

School’s out for summer! The last official calendar day of classes for New York City schools is on June 27 next year. Enjoy the nice long break!

July 4, 2023 — Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Every Fourth of July, Macy’s puts on a spectacular show of fireworks that are viewable throughout the city. Now on its 47th year, the fireworks are expected to draw out thousands of New Yorkers to enjoy the spectacle over the East River and New York City skyline.

Aug. 14, 2023 — 20th Anniversary of the Northeast Blackout

On Aug. 14, 2003, a huge power outage hit parts of the Northeastern and Midwestern United States and parts of Ontario, starting at 4:10 p.m. that day. New York City was without power for a few hours, running limited subway service by 8 p.m. that night, with full power being restored on Aug. 16. At the time, the blackout was recognized as the second most widespread blackout in history.

Sept. 8, 2023 — First day of school

Grab your pencils and your books, kids! The first day of classes for New York City schools is kicking off on Sept. 8.

Sept. 11, 2023 — Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

2023 marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which claimed the lives of 2,977 people who perished in the coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines 93 in Shanksville, PA.

Oct. 12-15 2023 — New York Comic Con

For those who love to immerse themselves in all things pop culture, there’s New York Comic Con. Every year, this huge event takes over the Javits Center and brings out fans from all over the world, including many who are dressed up as their favorite characters.

Oct. 31, 2023 — 50th Annual Village Halloween Parade

Time to get spooky! This time-honored tradition is celebrating 50 years of bringing Halloween fun to the neighborhood. Though this year’s theme is TBD, you can count on the Village Halloween Parade to bring the fun of the holiday to the streets with costumes, treats and maybe a few tricks thrown in!

Nov. 5, 2023 — New York City Marathon

Runners, prepare yourself — the New York City Marathon is back this coming November. Runners from all over who qualify for this annual race gather in the Big Apple to take on the five-borough course, drawing out millions of spectators every year.

Nov. 7, 2023 — Election Day

Who is going to represent your City Council District? This year, several City Council seats are up for grabs on Election Day. There’s also a primary taking place on June 27, 2023, to narrow down who will be on the ballot. Don’t forget to get out there and make your voice heard!

Nov. 23, 2023 — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Whether you’re watching it on TV or are on the streets watching it live, Thanksgiving in New York City isn’t complete without this iconic parade. The parade will feature huge character balloons, floats, live performances and a visit from Santa Claus.

Dec. 31, 2023 — New Year’s Eve in Times Square

If we know one thing’s for sure, Times Square will be putting on one heck of a show to ring in 2024. The night will feature live performances that will be broadcast across the world and the highly-anticipated ball drop to count down to the New Year.