Snark Park, Hudson Yards’ permanent exhibition space opening in March, dropped tickets for its first exhibition, “Lost and Found,” on Thursday.

Made up of a “forest” of large and inhabitable columns, “Lost and Found” opens on March 15 and will invite visitors to discover “audible, visual and tactile experiences,” according to a news release from Snarkitecture, the New York-based design studio behind the space.

When it is fully operational this spring, Snark Park will feature immersive installations with brand collaborations, including cereal bar brand KITH Treats, as well as food, drink and retail.

"Everyday objects and familiar settings will be re-imagined, creating unexpected and memorable moments that challenge the mind to reassess visual cues and investigate the commonplace with a fresh curiosity," the release states.

“Lost and Found” has been designed to feel like a “modern-day” enchanted forest, where visitors can walk deep into the installation and discover hidden things like a two-way mirrored room.

“Characteristic of our practice, the exhibition seeks to create memorable moments by infusing art and architecture with a sense of play,” Snarkitecture partner Ben Porto said in a statement. “We are eager to see how visitors respond to ‘Lost and Found’s” minimalist palette, changes in scale and original visual compositions.”

To celebrate the ticket drop, Snarkitecture has partnered with KITH Treats, which will have a full menu of ice creams inside the space, to give out limited edition Snark Park cast Totems exclusively made for the opening to the first 50 people who get to KITH SoHo (337 Lafayette St.) at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone who shows up will get to taste the KITH x Snark Park ice cream flavor until 9:30 p.m. for free.

Snarkitecture, which takes its name from the Lewis Carroll poem, "The Hunting of the Snark," reinterprets everyday materials for imaginative pieces that have been shown at the National Building Museum in D.C., Design Miami/ and the New Museum, among other locales.

"Our aim has always been to create architecture that performs unexpectedly, to explore the edges of art and architecture," Snarkitecture partner Daniel Arsham said in a statement. "With Snark Park, we hope to encourage visitors to reconsider their built environment with childlike wonder."

Snark Park opens on March 15 with “Lost and Found,” along with more than 100 shops and restaurants, including Fuku and Van Leeuwen, NYC’s Jack’s Stir Brew; California import Blue Bottle Coffee; and the Australian-style coffee shop Bluestone Lane and more.