Industry City hopes you'll be saying "T.G.I.F. at I.C." with its new Friday Nights series.

Starting this week, and every Friday moving forward, many businesses within the Industry City campus will extend their hours to offer more options like happy hour deals, pop-up events and more impromptu fun.

When you get there, here's what you'll need to know.

To do:

Dreamland Roller Disco is starting a happy hour series on Friday (and Saturday) nights before the roller disco begins, where you can enjoy food and drink before roller disco opens at 7:30 p.m. This Friday's event theme is "Pop divas: '80s vs. '90s." Tickets to skate start at $18.

The Brooklyn Kitchen is offering culinary classes every Friday night, with the first themed as "date night."

Zumba classes by Industry City Athletic Club will be offered for free from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will also be pop-up fun like karaoke, bingo and more.

To see:

Starting at 8 p.m. Industry City will hold movie screenings in Building 1, kicking off with "A Star is Born."

Catch some comedy at the indoor-outdoor bar/game room with "Emily Duke Presents: Canal Yards Project at Industry City," which will showcase comedians who have been on "Conan," "The Colbert Show," "Viceland" and more. It's free to see and the bar will serve up $20 bottles of wine, $35 buckets of beer and $16 pitchers of Frying Pan beer. You'll also get half-off your entry to the arcade.

More entertainment, from burlesque, to live music, will be brought in each week, too.

To eat:

Not only will Japan Village, Li-Lac Chocolates and Moore Brothers Wine Company stay open until 9 p.m., but IC's food hall tenants will be open until 10 p.m. with special offerings:

Pizzeria Table 87 is opening a pizza bar with happy hour specials like $5 sangria, $2 pints of Table 87 lager, and $1 oyster specials;

Ends Meat will have its Butcher Block series that offers customizable, multi-course meals;

Kotti Berliner Kebab will a buy one, get another 25 percent off deal;

and Burger Joint Bar, the speakeasy behind the burger stand, will serve up drinks and light bar food.

To drink:

Go on a tour of IC's drinking establishments and brewers, like Big Alice Brewing, Brooklyn Kura and Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur, with a "passport" you'll get stamped at each place so you can try your luck at winning a raffle.

This Friday, the Jim Joustra Band will play live at Big Alice Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

You can find out about the timing of specific events on industrycity.com/friday-nights.