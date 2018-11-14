Flashing lights, sweet retro beats and the smooth sound of gliding skates are coming to Industry City in December.

Dreamland Roller Disco, which takes over Prospect Park's Lakeside rink on summer Fridays with wild theme nights – Spice Girls, “Starman Forever: David Bowie,” “Prince vs. Michael Jackson” – is popping up at the Sunset Park business hub for just over four months. Look for its 15,000-square-foot indoor roller rink in the neighborhood from Dec. 7 to April 2.

"It's a huge deal for New York City to have an indoor roller rink again," Dreamland's founder, Lola Star, told amNewYork.

The new rink, which will be outfitted with a polished concrete floor, retro glow-in-the-dark carpeting, black lights and a multicolor disco ball display, will have a slew of fun activities all winter long for all ages and all times of day, including a "Groove-a-licious" lunch hour and a "Hula Hoopy" happy hour.

Here's how you can roll each week:

• Groove-a-licious Lunch Hour: Lunchtime retro roller skate session (Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.)

• Hula Hoopy Happy Hour: Music and hula hooping happy hour (Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.)

• Skate Dance Class: Learn basic roller dance moves (Fridays, 6-7 p.m.)

• Dreamland Roller Disco: Themed dress-up roller disco (Fridays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.)

• Kids Roller Skate Classes: Basic roller skate lesson (Saturdays, noon to 1 p.m.)

• Roll-a-Rama Family Skate Extravaganza: Family roller disco session (Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m.)

• One-Off Events: Private parties, corporate events, monthly tween party, monthly roller karaoke party, one off DJ events or benefits for nonprofits (Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.)

• Dreamland Discotheque: 1970s- and '80s-themed family dress-up disco (Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.)

"This gives people the opportunity to roller skate in the wintertime," Star said. "It's hard for me not to have skating parties in the winter. It makes me feel renewed and revived ... a lot of people in the skating community feel the same way. And now we will be able to skate and the community is going to grow and include more people of more ages."

Dreamland will return to Prospect Park in April and glide through the summer each Friday through October 2019, as usual.