Half a dozen new balloons are joining this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22.

From 9 a.m. to noon, 3.5 million spectators and 50 million viewers nationwide will meet the new characters, who are sure to inspire imagination and delight, including "Little Cloud," a sweet 22-foot-tall smiling rain cloud by FriendsWithYou, and Goku from "Dragon Ball Z."

While you watch, don't miss these new faces of the parade, who will join regulars like "Frozen's" Olaf, Charlie Brown, the "Elf on the Shelf," The Grinch, Pikachu, the Pillsbury Doughboy, SpongeBob Squarepants, Trolls and so many more.

Little Cloud FriendsWithYou, an art project of L.A.-based artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, has joined Macy's this year with their addition, "Little Cloud." The painfully cute cloud, which measures 22 feet tall and 30 feet wide, and two accompanying raindrop friends below with an inflatable rainbow, are meant to represent light, tranquility, unconditional love and positivity. Little Cloud has been the central figure of FriendsWithYou artwork over the last 16 years.

Goku from 'Dragon Ball Z' The Saiyan warrior from "Dragon Ball Z" and the new movie "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" premiering in January, is flying through the air at this year's parade. For those who don't know the anime character, Goku was sent to destroy Earth as a child, but he suffered a brain injury which changed him to a peaceful, loving and honest person. At 70 feet long, 56 feet tall and 36 feet wide, Goku will tower over crowds as he "goes Super Saiyan Blue."

Elves from Netflix's 'The Christmas Chronicles' Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo and Hugg are some of the elves who help Santa save Christmas in the forthcoming "The Christmas Chronicles" movie from Netflix. Fleck usually carries Santa's bag tracker, Bjorn is addicted to candy canes, Jojo delivers letters to Santa and Hugg has a chainsaw. The balloon is 30 feet tall and 20 feet wide and is the first Netflix balloon to appear in the parade.