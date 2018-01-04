Sometimes it pays to be a New Yorker.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Thursday that it would do away with its pay-as-you-wish policy — for most out-of-state visitors only.

Daniel H. Weiss, the Met’s CEO, said the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs approved the new policy, which would charge a mandatory fee for non-New York patrons starting March 1, and ensured that visitors would still be able to enjoy the museum’s full host of exhibits and shows.

“We are committed to achieving excellence in all that we do, and we are determined that the museum will remain accessible to as many visitors as possible while it also thrives as a financially stable institution,” he said in a statement.

The ticket prices for the non-New Yorkers will be $25 for adults, $17 for seniors and $12 for students. Admission for all children under 12 will remain free.

Students from New Jersey and Connecticut will be able to pay as they wish, and special exhibitions, guided tours and gallery talks will also be free with museum admission, according to the museum.

The Met estimates the new policy will affect 31 percent of its patrons.

To show proof of New York residence, the museum will accept IDNYC, library cards and current bills with a state mailing address. It is currently preparing a list of all acceptable forms of identification.

“[T]oday’s announcement ensures that we keep The Met open and accessible for all New Yorkers and their families, while guaranteeing that one of our cornerstone cultural institutions is financially sound for the foreseeable future,” said New York City Council Cultural Affairs and Libraries Committee Chair Jimmy Van Bramer, of Queens, in a statement.

When the Met enacted its pay-as-you-wish policy in 1970, it was one of the few major museums not to charge a mandatory fee. However, the average per-person contribution is currently $9 — $16 less than the full price.

Last year, the city funded 10 percent of the museum’s annual $305 million budget. Funding could be cut by up to $3 million annually with the new revenue, the museum said.

The updated policy is just the latest major Met admissions change; in 2013, the museum made waves when it got rid of its iconic metal admissions tags, switching to paper tickets in a cost-saving move.