If you're working or hanging out in downtown Manhattan next month, you'll probably notice the streets suddenly flush with well-dressed fashion lovers. New York Fashion Week is on its way, bringing style's elite along with it.

Here's what you'll need to know about fashion lovers' favorite time of the year.

When is New York Fashion Week?

NYFW kicks off Friday, Sept. 6, and runs through Wednesday, Sept. 11. If that seems shorter than usual, that's because it is. Events in previous years ran Thursday to Thursday, with unofficial events scattered on Wednesday and Friday. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) shortened NYFW to seven days (instead of nine) for the first time this year. The change came in response to criticism from retailers, media and other stakeholders that NYFW was "too long and too crowded," according to Women's Wear Daily.

This season's NYFW includes spring/summer runway 2020 collections, along with ready-to-wear styles presented by various popular and lesser-known designers including Christian Siriano, Tory Burch, Nicole Miller and many, many more.

Visit cfda.com for a full schedule and lineup.

Where is New York Fashion Week held?

The tents in Lincoln Center and Bryant Park have long been replaced by edgier runway settings, like a waterfront carnival, converted railway terminals or a former post office. NYFW shows are mainly held at Spring Studios, 6 St. Johns Lane, in TriBeCa. But, some designers will choose to present in more original venues throughout the city.

How can I be a part of New York Fashion Week?

You're already a part of the bustle just by stepping out into the streets of Manhattan. Yes, the focus was once entirely on the designs that hit the runway, but actually, that's only half the important coverage. It's also about what attendees are wearing themselves. Fashionistas spotted around Manhattan, typically outside of show venues, end up being photographed as if they are celebs.

And, as the attention on the high-end fashion event lessens, more and more designers and brands are opting to host open-to-the-public installations. 11 Howard, a hotel in SoHo, is hosting events for the public all week, including a "Supermodel Flea Market" featuring items donated by the Hadid sisters, Karlie Kloss and other models. Proceeds from the event (Sept. 13-15) are set to benefit the Toni Garrn Foundation, supporting girls' education in Africa.

How do I get tickets to New York Fashion Week?

Nabbing a ticket is tricky — runway shows are invitation-only and unless you're a celebrity, getting those front row seats is even harder. But you still get an awesome virtual view of every show for free by watching NYFW's live broadcast at nyfwallaccess.com. Following @nyfw on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook is sure to also give you a behind-the-scenes view.

What should I wear to New York Fashion Week?

Two words: comfortable shoes. If you're lucky enough to score entry, getting from show to show (or public event to public event) at New York Fashion Week isn't easy, and trying to do it in your highest heels won't make it any easier. Luckily, sneakers, flats and boots are more in line with current trends than they have been in years past.

That said, if you're heading out on the city streets to show off your unique style, be sure to slip on the most outrageously fashionable footwear you own.