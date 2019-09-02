No ticket? No problem.

Yes, front-row seats at a New York Fashion Week runway shows are expensive and/or really only open to celebrities and fashion leaders. But when models, stylists, designers, photographers and bloggers descend upon the city for days of all-things fashion, you don't necessarily need an invite to participate.

There is a lineup of fun, open-to-the-public events — from affordable shows to industry panels to pop-ups — that'll keep you in the loop.

Here's where to get in on the action without a stuffy invitation.

Pop-ups

11 Howard NYFW pop-ups (Sept. 5-15)

Hotel 11 Howard (11 Howard St.) has a handful of activations during NYFW that include shopping, an "IV drip" and more:

Sept. 5 — Designer Revival, a high-end consignment boutique, lands in the hotel's library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 5-12 — Detox with an IV Drip proffering hydration and key vitamins in Guestroom 415. Both hotel guests and walk-ins are welcome 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and to 8 p.m. weekends. Book your appointment at ivdrips.com.

Sept. 6 — Zadig & Voltaire pops up in the library with its new NBA collection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customize fabrics and merchandise in street style with graffiti artist Jormi.

Sept. 10 — Shop Australian brands (Beach Collective, P Johnson, State of Escape, Hansen & Gretel) and take part in some tastings of Bluestone Lane's new Grab & Go Australian Iced Coffee with Oak Milk, from noon to 7 p.m. in the library.

Sept. 13-15 — Toni Garrn’s "Supermodel Flea Market" sprouts in the library, with proceeds going toward girls’ education. The flea market has treasures donated from celebrities like the Hadid sisters, Karlie Kloss and Naomi Campbell, who have sent 220 pieces from brands including Prada, Chanel and Christian Louboutin. Its hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 13, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14-15.

Designers take over the Gregory Hotel

The Gregory Hotel (42 W. 35th St.) and One Grand Books are lending reads from a library of books chosen by fashion designers like Tom Ford, Isaac Mizrahi and Margherita Missoni and playing music selected by 28 leading and emerging designers working for Cynthia Rowley, Vivienne Tam and Yeohlee, among others.

Throughout Fashion Week, Theia will showcase its eveningwear in the hotel's lobby.

You can also book hair and makeup at the Caravan Stylist Studio located on the mezzanine of the Gregory Hotel, as well as enjoy snacks and beverages to relax between shows. The Fashion Week Lounge will be open Sept. 5-7 by appointment only. Call 212-947-0200.

Flower pop-up at The Langham

The Langham hotel (400 Fifth Ave.) is partnering with Landeau to host a temporary flower shop in its lobby 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6 to 8 that will show off colorful red, white, fuschia, yellow/orange blooms and Langham’s signature shade of pink. Bouquets are $149 for 25 roses in Landeau’s classic signature white packaging. Delivery options and personalized messages are available.

Kate Connick Clothing at Dream Downtown

Kate Connick, the daughter of Harry Connick Jr. and Jill Goodacre, is bringing her clothing line to Dream Downtown's lobby from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

Connick will be there to meet guests and showcase her sustainable, unisex apparel. Those who post from the pop-up using #CLOUD19 and tagging @DreamDowntown and @Kate.Connick, will be entered into a giveaway for a Cloud Billie Hoodie from Connick's line, a gift card to Benjamin Salon in the hotel, a gift card to Philippe by Philippe Chow restaurant and a VIP invite to a party with Connick at the Electric Room.

Alexis Bittar Bus at the William Vale

A 1968 VW pickup dipped in liquid gold will be parked at the William Vale (North 12th Street in front of the plaza) on noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8. Visitors can shop an assortment of limited-edition Lucite jewelry and accessories from Alexis Bittar.

Ethical brand launch at Arlo Hotels

Shop from Soko Jewelry, Article 22, Outland Denim, Okhai and other sustainable brands at pop-ups at Arlo SoHo Sept. 5-8. The shops celebrate the launch of the Thr3efold ethical manufacturing platform and Who They Are eCommerce shop. A Redken Style Blogger Lounge will take over Arlo SoHo (231 Hudson St.) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 5-7, and on Sept. 8 a salon-style pop-up featuring a "more select group of brands" will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Xchange pop-up and party at the VNYL

Shop from local NYC designers on the VNYL's second floor (100 Third Ave.), which will feature streetwear, sustainable clothing and high fashion womenswear, and network with trendsetters in the fashion industry on the first floor. From 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJs will put on a dance party and the best dressed will be photographed and featured on Find Your ID NYC's website and social media. Tickets are free before 7 p.m. and $10 after.

Events

Spotted fashion show and panel

This inclusive event on Sept. 13-14 kicks off at 11:30 a.m. each day with a runway show featuring "real women" and their personal styles. "The only label we wear tonight is confidence," organizers state on eventbrite.com. The event will also give away free bubble tea by DIU with your selfie "printed" on its cream or foam (the first 80 people), panel discussions, "unlimited selfie moments," free touchups and a play station by WinkyLux, XXO Tinsley eyelashes, on-site embroidery by Morgan Powers USA and more. Tickets are $15-$25 and a portion of ticket sales goes to GC4W, a non-profit that promotes the success of women around the world.

An immersive experience at UNIQLO

"Step" into UNIQLO's new LifeWear magazine at its immersive experience during NYFW. The third floor of its 666 Fifth Ave. store will be transformed into the LifeWear lounge, which reflects the pages of the magazine's first issue. From styling stories to interviews with Roger Federer and its Fall/Winter 2019 collection, visitors will be able to relax, immerse themselves and take photos inside. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 13.

WWD Style Dimension

Head to WeWork Now (902 Broadway) to take part in this NYFW "content playground" with behind-the-scenes panels led by WWD's senior editors, designers and more. RSVP here.

Sept. 7:

"Wellness: The Model to Success" with Alexa Tietjen, Karolina Kurkova and Orion Nevel at 11:30 a.m.

"Redefining the Model for the Digital Age" with Alex Badia, Julia Haart, Kate Bock, Ubah Hassan and Olivia Perez at 1 p.m.

"Influencing the Future of Fashion" with Tietjen and Camila Coelho at 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: