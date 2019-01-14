LATEST PAPER
No Pants Subway Ride: Pants arse so overrated, for some commuters

By amNewYork
New Yorkers ditched their trousers for the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday.

Spanning 10 subway lines and converging in Union Square, the ride where boxer briefs are encouraged was projected to attract nearly 3,000 commuters. 

Scroll down to see photos from the breezy ride you missed. 

 

Ridind the 6 train to Union Square during
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

It was a cozy ride to Union Square on the 6 train during the annual No Pants Subway ride at Foley Square. 

NYPD officers pose with participants at Union Square
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Even the (fully clothed) NYPD officers got involved in the No Pants Subway ride at Foley Square. 

All groups converge at Union Square during the
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

A group strikes a pose during the No Pants Subway Ride at Union Square.

On the platform at West 4th Street during
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

The closer you get, the warmer you stay during the No Pants Subway Ride at Foley Square. 

Riding the E train during the annual no
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

No pants, no shirt, no problem. 

Riding the E train during the annual no
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Riding pant-less doesn't have to mean riding without style. 

All groups converge at Union Square during the
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

A couple poses at Union Square during the No Pants Subway Ride.

 

All groups converge at Union Square during the
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

The No Pants Subway Ride takes dedication, for some even more so than others. 

All groups converge at Union Square during the
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Riders gather at Foley Square during the No Pants Subway Ride. 

On the platform at West 4th Street during
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Pants weren't required at Foley Square, but bundling up was.

