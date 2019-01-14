Things to Do No Pants Subway Ride: Pants arse so overrated, for some commuters By amNewYork Updated January 14, 2019 10:55 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New Yorkers ditched their trousers for the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday. Spanning 10 subway lines and converging in Union Square, the ride where boxer briefs are encouraged was projected to attract nearly 3,000 commuters. Scroll down to see photos from the breezy ride you missed. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner It was a cozy ride to Union Square on the 6 train during the annual No Pants Subway ride at Foley Square. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner Even the (fully clothed) NYPD officers got involved in the No Pants Subway ride at Foley Square. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner A group strikes a pose during the No Pants Subway Ride at Union Square. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner The closer you get, the warmer you stay during the No Pants Subway Ride at Foley Square. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner No pants, no shirt, no problem. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner Riding pant-less doesn't have to mean riding without style. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner A couple poses at Union Square during the No Pants Subway Ride. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner The No Pants Subway Ride takes dedication, for some even more so than others. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner Riders gather at Foley Square during the No Pants Subway Ride. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner Pants weren't required at Foley Square, but bundling up was. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.