New Yorkers ditched their trousers for the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday.

Spanning 10 subway lines and converging in Union Square, the ride where boxer briefs are encouraged was projected to attract nearly 3,000 commuters.

Scroll down to see photos from the breezy ride you missed.

It was a cozy ride to Union Square on the 6 train during the annual No Pants Subway ride at Foley Square.

Even the (fully clothed) NYPD officers got involved in the No Pants Subway ride at Foley Square.

A group strikes a pose during the No Pants Subway Ride at Union Square.

The closer you get, the warmer you stay during the No Pants Subway Ride at Foley Square.

No pants, no shirt, no problem.

Riding pant-less doesn't have to mean riding without style.

A couple poses at Union Square during the No Pants Subway Ride.

The No Pants Subway Ride takes dedication, for some even more so than others.

Riders gather at Foley Square during the No Pants Subway Ride.