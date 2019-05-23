The unofficial start of summer is finally upon us. A last-minute escape from the city for the Memorial Day holiday weekend — while still avoiding the crushing crowds of some beach towns — is still possible with one of these destinations.

Drink wine on Long Island's North Fork

Skip the crowded Hamptons for the laid-back tranquility and vino of the North Fork of Long Island. Rolling vineyards and wine tasting rooms welcome visitors to take the holiday weekend in stride. And with dozens of wineries like Jamesport Vineyards, Paumanok Vineyards and Shinn Estate Vineyards offering tastings and tours, there’s no shortage of fun activities (for those 21 and over, of course). From midtown: 3-hour drive

Channel your inner hipster in Philadelphia

Head to the city of brotherly love, but venture beyond the Liberty Bell and the steps from “Rocky” and check out Fishtown. The neighborhood — kind of the Williamsburg of Philly — was named for its history as the center of the city’s commercial shad-fishing industry. Today, it has enough independent coffee shops, restaurants and bars to fill up a whole day. Later, head farther south to FDR Park where Parks on Tap, a traveling beer garden, is popping up for the weekend — and yes, there will be cheesesteak (brisket cheesesteak, that is). From midtown: 2-hour drive

Pack up and go camping in the Lower Hudson Valley

Trade in the concrete jungle for the wooded kind and head north to Harriman State Park, the second-largest park in the state park system. There are 31 different lakes and reservoirs, 200 miles of hiking trails, two beaches and two public camping areas. Take a hike — the Appalachian Trail cuts through the park — or bring a book and sit along the banks of one of the many lakes for a peaceful afternoon. From midtown: 75 minute-drive

Take in harbor views and picturesque streets in Baltimore

Brick row houses and cobblestone streets make Fells Point in Baltimore one of the most Instagrammable neighborhoods on the East Coast. The mom-and-pop shops that dot its blocks also make it a great place to spend a day. Grab a loaded hot dog at Stuggy's (the crab mac and cheese screams Baltimore) and shop for everything from Maryland flag-themed souvenirs to clothing. Then head down to the inner harbor where you can check out the sharks at the National Aquarium or simply take in the waterfront views. From midtown: 3 1/2-hour drive

Go antiquing in the Pocono Mountains

Pick up vintage jewelry or antique furniture at one of the more than a dozen antique shops in the area, or shop till you drop at the Pocono Bazaar Flea Market, where a hot-air balloon will be on hand for the holiday weekend. Wash down all that shopping with a beer at one of the area breweries. From midtown: 2 1/2-hour drive