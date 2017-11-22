The music has started, the trees are strung with lights and, finally, the holiday spirit is upon us.

What better way to celebrate than to take advantage of all the city has to offer in warm cocktails, spicy sweets, Christmas movies, winter-themed exhibits, shopping and more.

Yes, there's the "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes," but there's so much else to do during the most wonderful time of the year.

Check out the New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show that turns into a "Bar Car" at night. Feeling naughty or nice? Make an adult-themed gingerbread house at Davio's Manhattan. Skip the crowds at Rockefeller Center and see the city's other beautiful trees and decorations.

There's more where that came from. Scroll through for our picks.

Winter Wonderland (Nov. 25-Dec. 23)

For five weeks, the Richmond County Bank Ballpark
For five weeks, the Richmond County Bank Ballpark will transform into a winter wonderland with ice skating, rides, games, a holiday market and a nightly light show. Those who are old enough to drink can do so in Igloo Bar, which will have holiday-themed cocktails and live entertainment. ($10, 3 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, 75 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, winterwonderlandsi.com) (Credit: JMT Media)

Holiday Show Spectacular (Nov. 25-Dec.23)

Nitehawk Cinema is screening holiday favorites for a
Nitehawk Cinema is screening holiday favorites for a whole month, including "Die Hard," "A Christmas Story," "Black Christmas" and "Love Actually." ($12, 136 Metropolitan Ave. Williamsburg, nitehawkcinema.com) (Credit: Nitehawk)

Holidays at the Plaza (Nov. 27)

This isn't just any old Christmas tree lighting.
This isn't just any old Christmas tree lighting. The Plaza is holding a "Home Alone 2" Kevin McAllister look-alike competition and the contest winner will get to light its tree and score a free night stay. The lighting ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. and carolers will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. with tea, champagne and bites from the Plaza. (5 p.m., 768 Fifth Ave., theplazany.com) (Credit: The Plaza)

Naughty or Nice Gingerbread House Workshop (Dec. 9)

Pastry chef Luis Rojas will join an adults-only
Pastry chef Luis Rojas will join an adults-only class at Davio's Manhattan to build personalized, and perhaps naughty, gingerbread houses and gingerbread men while drinking holiday cocktails, beer or wine. Bring gently-used winter clothing or outerwear for infants and children to be donated to GOOD+ Foundation. ($65, 2 to 5 p.m., 447 Lexington Ave., www.davios.com/nyc) (Credit: Davio's)

Enjoy the sparkling Christmas trees around NYC

From Bryant Park's Winter Village (pictured) to the
From Bryant Park's Winter Village (pictured) to the epic spruce at Rockefeller Center, there are plenty of twinkling Christmas trees around the city that'll get you in the holiday spirit. Here's our list of must-see Christmas trees to visit to get that festive Instagram photo. (Credit: Colin Miller)

Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Through Jan. 1)

Nothing says
Nothing says "Christmas in New York" quite like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Complete with the world-famous Rockettes and plenty of holiday cheer, this event is a family favorite. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Ave. of the Americas, Manhattan, showtimes vary, $35 to $269, rockettes.com/christmas) (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer )

'Luminaries' by Arts Brookfield (Dec. 2 - Jan. 29)

Stop by Brookfield Place's Winter Garden to see

Stop by Brookfield Place's Winter Garden to see the holiday light installation, "Luminaries." As visitors press the touch-sensitive stations, the 650 LED lights embedded in the canopy's lanterns will change colors and intensity throughout the display every 30 minutes. (8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, 230 Vesey St., Brookfield Place Winter Garden, artsbrookfield.com) (Credit: Arts Brookfield )

New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show (Nov. 22 - Jan. 15)

The NYBG's model trains ride throughout the 3,000-square-foot
The NYBG's model trains ride throughout the 3,000-square-foot landscape of 150 scale-sized, iconic NYC landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. The Garden will also have a number of Bar Car Nights, which offer an after-dark viewing of the show with seasonal drinks, a fire pit and dueling pianos. Don't miss the Snow Globe Dancers as they guide you through the garden. ($25-35, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2900 Southern Blvd., the Bronx, nybg.org) (Credit: NYBG)

