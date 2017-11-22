The music has started, the trees are strung with lights and, finally, the holiday spirit is upon us.

What better way to celebrate than to take advantage of all the city has to offer in warm cocktails, spicy sweets, Christmas movies, winter-themed exhibits, shopping and more.

Yes, there's the "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes," but there's so much else to do during the most wonderful time of the year.

Check out the New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show that turns into a "Bar Car" at night. Feeling naughty or nice? Make an adult-themed gingerbread house at Davio's Manhattan. Skip the crowds at Rockefeller Center and see the city's other beautiful trees and decorations.

There's more where that came from. Scroll through for our picks.