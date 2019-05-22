"Experiential" and "immersive" pop-ups give us what we want — a way to escape the daily grind and get that dope selfie.

Brands know this and have been infiltrating city spaces to bring memorable settings like Candytopia's Willy Wonka-esque maze, the Rosé Mansion's boozy ball pit and Dream Machine's candy cotton laundromat.

Some exist to provide a novel experience for a price.

"Between Sunday brunch and Sunday 'Game of Thrones,' there's really not a lot to do as adults," Paige Solomon, co-founder of Dream Machine, told us last year. "It's easier for children. In New York, there are so many options. We have Smorgasburg and museums, but I think people want to be part of something new."

Others are meant to create a personal connection for you and the product they're hawking.

"There's been an ongoing trend for decades now, where people are ceasing expenditures from material goods and moving to experiences," Tom Meyvis, a professor of marketing at NYU Stern, said. "These pop-ups give you social currency ... they have to be novel and new and it's important that people want to talk, tweet or post about it. It's guerrilla marketing."

Whatever the reason, New York City is rife with pop-up experiences and shops for you to explore. Here are some going on right now.

amika products pop-up

430 West Broadway, through May 27

Play and experiment with amika hair products, get a personalized hair stylist consultation and swag (samples and specials). The pop-up itself is covered in bright colors and patterns and has a hair confessional room, an interactive hair styling station, and multiple photo ops. It's free but register on eventbrite.com.

The Rosé Mansion returns

111 W. 32nd St., beginning June 1

Across 14 rooms, guests will learn about the process of winemaking and its history amid an Instagram-friendly backdrop — a vineyard, Cleopatra's palace, a glitter cannon celebration room and more. Tickets ($35-$45) include eight wine tastings, a collectible pin and a wine glass by Govino.

Café Paraíso at Roberta's

261 Moore St., Bushwick, June 2

Between 1 and 10 p.m., be transported to Mexico's famous dance club. The pop-up is a celebration of the U.S. launch of Mezcal Union. Dance to live Latin music and take advantage of a special menu from Roberta's, including cocktails made with Mezcal Union.

The Elepop for conservation

321 Canal St., through July 25

This Instagrammable pop-up, with nine art installations, including a life-size, plush elephant foot and a large birdcage-like room with confetti, doubles as a learning experience. The space educates guests about elephants' risk of extinction and how they can become ambassadors for elephant protection. Tickets are $25 and free for those under 5. Ten percent of ticket sales go to World Animal Protection, according to the pop-up.

The Forgotten East

310 Canal St., through July 28

Go on a small adventure on Canal Street that will "take" you to the ancient East to find mystery and treasures in the Mogao Caves, the endless desert, a market and more while learning about Eastern countries. Inspired by the Silk Road, the artists who designed the rooms used silk as their key element. Tickets are $15-$20.

Brooklyn Beer Garden at The William Vale

111 N. 12th St., Williamsburg, through summer

Take your photo in front of local art at a new outdoor mural gallery and beer garden on top of The William Vale. Open during evening hours Thursdays through Sundays, the garden will feature work from Dirt Cobain, SacSix, Isabelle Ewing, Reggie Warlock and others (available for purchase). Brooklyn Beer Garden will provide craft brews from local breweries including Five Borough Brewery, Threes Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn Cider House and Red Hook Winery. Light bites will be available for purchase as well, like Korean chili dogs, loaded tots and more.

Pop-up Planetarium

Crossing Art Gallery, 559 W. 23rd St., May 27 through July

This 1,700-square-foot exhibit includes five immersive digital spaces to teach you about space in a "visually arresting" way that is surely Instagrammable, organizers say.