After a sold-out summer of swinging chandeliers and champagne fountains, the Rosé Mansion returns in June — bigger (and boozier) than last year.

Starting June 1, the second floor of the Manhattan Mall (near Penn Station) will be completely taken over by the pop-up. Across 14 rooms, guests will learn about the process of wine-making and its history amid an Instagram-friendly backdrop.

Guests will not only sip on the pink wine but the new rooms will give them ample time and space to take the selfies they came for, according to the pop-up's news release:

Vineyard Installation : Soon after arriving, guests will be transported into the middle of a vineyard, surrounded by rows of grapevines. After walking through a mirror-lined maze, guests pick up their own, personalized Govino wine glass for their tasting journey.

: Soon after arriving, guests will be transported into the middle of a vineyard, surrounded by rows of grapevines. After walking through a mirror-lined maze, guests pick up their own, personalized Govino wine glass for their tasting journey. Choose Your Own Adventure Sweet Wine : Guests will follow a flowchart to find their own biological preferences for sweet or bitter flavors. At the end, guests' tasting samples will depend on how they answered the questions.

: Guests will follow a flowchart to find their own biological preferences for sweet or bitter flavors. At the end, guests' tasting samples will depend on how they answered the questions. Cleopatra’s Palace: Go back in time to ancient Egypt to learn about Cleopatra’s penchant for Brachetto wine and live like a queen. Guests will lounge on thrones while they sip Brachetto in a luxurious sensory experience, as the scent of spices and oils from ancient Egypt mingle with lush fabrics, art and artifacts.

Go back in time to ancient Egypt to learn about Cleopatra’s penchant for Brachetto wine and live like a queen. Guests will lounge on thrones while they sip Brachetto in a luxurious sensory experience, as the scent of spices and oils from ancient Egypt mingle with lush fabrics, art and artifacts. Celebration Room: Rosé is made for celebrating, whether it’s birthdays, weddings, graduations, or just every day. Glitter cannons, a giant cake, giant furniture, bright colors, firework imagery and other surprises will make guests feel like the life of the party.

Rosé is made for celebrating, whether it’s birthdays, weddings, graduations, or just every day. Glitter cannons, a giant cake, giant furniture, bright colors, firework imagery and other surprises will make guests feel like the life of the party. Traditional Winery: Drink wine straight from the tank as Rosé Mansion ambassadors share details on how wine is produced. This room will have giant wine barrels and the look and feel of a traditional wine tasting room, with infographics and dioramas explaining the wine-making process.

After a self-guided tour, imbibers will enter "RoséLand," a playground/party space with glasses and bottles for sale, where guests can relax in private cabanas, climb into a tree house and lounge in a picnic area while they eat tacos and snacks from Taco Dumbo.

The Rosé Mansion is literally twice the size of last year's edition, spanning more than 32,000 square feet. More locations across the United States will be announced later this spring.

Co-founders Morgan First and Tyler Balliet have created pop-up wine-tasting events, geared toward millennials, for more than a decade.

The Rosé Mansion is a way for them to offer more education about wine than they have in past events, according to Balliet. "Rosé is a really good way to talk about culture, history and science," he said last year. "The people who make it and consume it are the real story — that's what motivates me."