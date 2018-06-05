Your dreams have finally come true: There’s an entire pop-up exhibit dedicated to rosé and you can bet it’s over-the-top.

The Rosé Mansion, opening July 12 in midtown, features 14 rooms that will take you on a “vacation-like” journey, where you’ll enjoy eight rosé tastings (equivalent to two glasses), learn about the process of making the wine and be able to take all the Instagram photos you want inside the “picture-perfect” rooms, according to founders Morgan First and Tyler Balliet.

Interactive photo ops, including a giant swinging chandelier, a bar filled with hot pink sand, a bathtub full of roses and a blending lab, where you’ll create a custom rosé, are meant to celebrate the 6,000-year-old wine in a whimsical way, First and Balliet said in a release.

The exhibit itself aims to teach the public about the scientific process of creating the pink wine and the regions where it’s mostly produced, as well.

At the end of the experience, which you enter by passing through a hot pink door, there is a “grand tasting lounge,” like a gift shop, where you can buy glasses, snacks and bottles of rosé from what the founders say is the largest selection in the United States.

Both First and Balliet have created pop-up wine-tasting events, geared toward millennials, for more than a decade and co-founded Second Glass in 2008 to do just that.

With Rosé Mansion, they set out to design a venture where the bar, the tasting room, the pop-up experience and the amusement park all meld together for a fun experience, they said in the release.

This is the latest in immersive pop-ups sprouting up in the city with Instagram and social media in mind. A pair of Brooklyn locals recently opened “Dream Machine,” a similar walk-through experience that incorporates elements of dreaming. Another, “The Egg House,” opened in April with egg-themed rooms, and most recently, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” opening June 9, is meant to inspire positive vibes through its eight vibrant rooms.

As for Rosé Mansion, a ticket includes the experience, the samples, a Rosé Mansion collectible pin, a Rosé mansion wine glass by GoVino and access to the grand tasting lounge. If you visit before 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, tickets are priced at $35 and go up to $45 if you go after that and anytime on Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit rosewinemansion.com.