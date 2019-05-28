LATEST PAPER
PokéBar pop-up will let you live out your Pokémon trainer dreams in October

It's an "IRL" version of the game with themed food and drinks.

The PokéBar, coming Oct. 25, gives you free reign to catch 'em all and eat burgers that look like your favorite Pokémon. Photo Credit: Viral Ventures

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
You can finally be the very best like no one ever was.

A one-day-only Pokémon bar will appear on Oct. 25, bringing with it the chance to catch 'em all and battle with other trainers as well as chow down on themed burgers and cocktails.

The PokéBar pop-up by Viral Ventures, an Australian-based immersive events company, is an "IRL" version of the game — the space will be divided into seven regions that guests can explore for two hours of hunting, battling and catching. Whoever completes all seven regions will be the ultimate winner.

For $35, trainers will not only get to compete, but they'll get to eat, too. The cutest burgers you've ever laid eyes on — modeled after Squirtle, Pikachu and Charmander — will be offered.

Information about where the pop-up will be has not been released yet, but check back soon.

To be notified when tickets go on sale, sign up at thepokebarpopup.com.

