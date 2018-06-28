This summer, you’ll be able to indulge your sweet tooth — and your Instagram followers — at not one but two candy museums.

After debuting this spring in Santa Monica, California, the pop-up Candytopia is coming to an undisclosed location in midtown later this summer for a limited engagement.

Earlier this year, Sugar Factory announced it is opening a Museum of Candy in the Flatiron District this summer, too.

Jackie Sorkin, a “celebrity candy stylist,” is behind Candytopia, which wraps up its four-month West Coast run next month before making its way to NYC.

“New York is a worldwide stage and what better location to showcase our decadently delicious sugary spectacle,” Sorkin, CEO of the dessert company Hollywood Candy Girls, said in a statement provided to amNewYork. “Candytopia is a complete experiential adventure. From the moment you step foot inside, you’ll be transported from the busy streets of the city into a confectionary dreamworld.”

The interactive exhibit, which has drawn the likes of Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, James Corden and Wiz Khalifa, will have more than a dozen rooms and art installations at the NYC edition. Elements of the Santa Monica pop-up that will be making their way to New York include a swimming pool (of course), this one filled with about half a million giant marshmallows; unicorn-pig hybrids that fart confetti; a candy-covered Sphinx sculpture; and candy recreations of such artworks as the “Mona Lisa,” Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” and Rodin’s “The Thinker.” A few New York-inspired features are also planned, according to organizers.

As far as eating candy goes, guests will be able to sample a variety of sweets, from gummies and sours to chocolate.

Ticket pricing is not available at this time, but the Santa Monica edition cost $30 for adults, and $23 for children ages 4 to 12. Sugar fiends can sign up for updates on ticket sales at candytopia.com.

Candytopia is just the latest Instagram-engineered food experience to pop up in New York City in the wake of the Museum of Ice Cream in 2016. New additions to the genre include Jacques Torres’ ongoing chocolate museum; The Egg House, a three-month pop-up that just wrapped on the Lower East Side; and the Museum of Pizza, coming this fall. The Museum of Ice Cream is also back in NYC with The Pint Shop, an “interactive grocery experience” running through August in Chelsea.