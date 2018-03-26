When you walk through the doors of the "Dream Machine" exhibit at 93 N. Ninth St., you’ll enter 10 different rooms that have been made up to simulate common dreams, from floating through clouds to dreaming in black and white and exploring a spacelike infinity room. There’s even a ball pit room and a room full of plants and another full of bubbles.

The immersive exhibit opens to the public on April 5.

Yes, there's a ball pit Jump in (don't dive) to the dreamy pool of almost 3,500 plastic balls and look up as a projection of water mimics what it'd look like if you were laying on the bottom of the pool. The creators of "Dream Machine," Gary Johnson and Paige Solomon (pictured), said they wanted to do their own spin on the ball pit, which has been featured in many experiences around the city. By adding the water feature to the pit, it becomes immersive, rather than static. In fact, it's so immersive you might need a hand getting out.

White, puffy clouds You may not be able to fly, but this room does a good job of making you feel like you are high up with bright blue light and large, puffy clouds within reach.

Color-changing rainbow hallway It's easy to feel like a unicorn as you walk down this constantly changing hallway of lights. Colors that we're not used to seeing so brightly in the city may take you by surprise but delight you, nonetheless.

A laundromat with surprises It may look like your average laundromat with machines spinning socks, old white chairs and a change machine, but if you look closely, you'll find a portal into space, that is, an infinity mirror room. You'll step into what feels like another dimension and step back out into reality.

....and there's cotton candy A staffer will be on hand spinning cotton candy for guests out of a washing machine. Don't question it. It's a dream.

A verdant room of plants Look down and there's grass underneath. As you walk through this strange garden of striped and polka-dotted plants, you'll feel as if you've been transported to an alien planet.