Start planning your costumes and make room for sweet Hamentashen — Purim is here.

From sundown on March 20 to sundown on March 21, synagogues and city institutions will be celebrating Purim — the Jewish celebration of deliverance from an evil king and his plans to massacre them — with tons of Hamentashen (three-cornered cookies with a variety of fillings), costume parties, drinks and dancing.

We've gathered our favorite events below to help you celebrate the triumph of Queen Esther and her people:

14th Street Y Purim gala

Cipriani, 25 Broadway, Manhattan, March 14 at 6 p.m.

The 20th annual 14th Street Y Purim gala is back with masks and revelry, starting with a champagne toast served by a cirque-style aerial artist, a cocktail hour with live music and a photo booth. Dinner and a Purim spiel will follow, hosted by Artist Fellows from the 14th Street Y's flagship artistic program, LABA: A Laboratory for Jewish Culture. Tickets begin at $500.

Shabbat and Hamantaschen-making class at Dez

227 Mulberry St., Manhattan, March 15 at 8 p.m. and March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Chef Eden Grinshpan of Dez is hosting a Middle Eastern Shabbat dinner ($35) with One Table on March 15 with hummus, challah and a conversation about the meaning of the Sabbath. Then on March 20, Feedfeed's Jake Cohen will put on a Hamantaschen-making class ($25), where attendees will make three different flavors of the treat and enjoy wine as they bake.

Big Bklyn Purim Party

City Point, 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, March 17 from 2 to 5 p.m.

PJ Library and JCC Brooklyn are hosting an afternoon of fun, including a drag queen story hour, Puppetsburg's Purim show, a kids' concert with Tkiya, Hamantaschen for all, carnival games and more. Attendees should feel free to dress up in costume and bring toiletries for Repair the World, which will need help assembling toiletry kits for those in need. Admission is free.

Nice Jewish Girls Gone Bad comedy show

Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette St., Manhattan, March 19 at 9:30 p.m.

The "sisters of schtick" (comedians from Comedy Central, "The Late Show," "Def Poetry Jam" and others) are celebrating Purim, Shabbat and sisterhood at Joe's Pub with a show that'll incorporate comedy, music, spoken word, burlesque and live painting. The show will donate proceeds to the New Light Congregation in Pittsburgh, which lost congregants in a shooting that took place there in 2018. Tickets are $20.

Purim Carnival at West End Synagogue

190 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, March 20 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The community is invited to come in costume to West End Synagogue's carnival, which will include games, karaoke, prizes and snacks like cotton candy, pizza, popcorn and Hamentashen. There will also be a Megillah reading, and at 8 p.m. the synagogue will put on its "world famous PG-13 Purim Shpiel." Admission is free, but 10 tickets for the carnival is $5 online or 10 for $10 at the door.

Purim: Night of a Thousand Faces at House of Yes

2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, March 20 at 10 p.m.

A night of mystery and masquerading is planned at the House of Yes. Among all the dancing, there will be multiple Megillah readings, a Hora chair dance, shofar blowing, an "Israeli/Chassidic trance room," a lot of Hamantaschen and a costume contest. Costumes are required for entry. If you RSVP, you can get in for free before 11 a.m. Otherwise, tickets can cost between $20 and $40.

Zusha Purim Festival

The IYYUN Center, 650 Sackett St., Brooklyn, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Hasidic/soul/fusion/folk band Zusha is hosting a Purim festival with Levi Robin that will have breakfast food, a full cash bar and specialty cocktails, in addition to a concert, Megillah readings and a post-show Farbrengen at midnight. Tickets are $25-$100.

A Very Beatles Purim

Littlefield, 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, March 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Imagine: The Purim story about a brave queen standing up to a powerful king for her people . . . featuring Beatles songs. A Very Awesome Purim, an interactive musical and after-party, is putting on a night of drinking, costumes and a sing-a-long with tunes like "Hey Jews," "Good Day, Shushan" and more. Tickets are $15-$20.

Purim Masquerade at 1 OAK

453 W. 17th St., Manhattan, March 20 at 9 p.m.

Young Jewish professionals between 21 and 39 are invited for a night of dancing set to the top 40 Israeli and international beats. The event kicks off with a Megillah reading from 9:40 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will increase.

Purim simkhe (celebration)

Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place, Manhattan, March 20 at 7 p.m.

The National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene is putting on a festive reading of Megillah in Yiddish (with supertitles) with food and drinks for families. Wear your costume and prepare to dance all night to the klezmer sound of Tsibele. Tickets are $25.

Purim in the Wild West with Chabad City College

Matto Espresso, 3495 Broadway, Manhattan, March 20 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Dress up as a cowboy or cowgirl at this western-themed Purim party, which will have a Megillah reading, a photo booth, blackjack and poker games, a costume contest, a western food buffet, Hamantashen and drinks for those 21 and older. Free for CCNY students and $12.50 for everyone else.

Hollywood Megillah reading and Purim costume contest

Manhattan Jewish Experience West, 131 W. 86th St., Manhattan, March 20 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Young Jewish professionals are invited to mix and mingle at this Hollywood-themed Purim party, which will include a Megillah reading, a costume contest, food and open bar. Tickets are $10 online and $20 at the door.