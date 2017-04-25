Recharge app lets New Yorkers snooze in luxury hotels for $3 per minute

Pay by the minute to take a cat nap at hotels like the W New York.

Dozing on the subway can be dangerous, and napping in a bathroom stall is just uncomfortable. But with this new smartphone app, you can book a quick snooze at a luxury hotel for $3 per minute.

Recharge, a San Francisco-based app, just hit the city Monday, letting users choose among 16 hotels — from the W New York to 1 Hotel Central Park — to settle in for a cat nap.

The app will find the hotel closest to the user, offer both walking and driving directions, and display amenities, photos and pricing for each location. Rates for such brief stays range from 66 cents to $3 per minute, with some hotels requiring a minimum purchase, according to Recharge.

New Yorkers can start sleeping now by downloading Recharge at recharge.com for iOS and Android.