Don your fascinator and set your alarm clock — the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is here.

New Yorkers on this side of the pond may be a bit removed from the hoopla, but we have our own ways of celebrating.

Bars and restaurants across the city are hosting viewing parties paired with English breakfasts and tasty drinks, so you can partake with the pack on Saturday.

Here’s a look at some participating venues. Cheers!

Jones Wood Foundry

401 E. 76th St., Upper East Side

6:30 to 9 a.m.

Watch the wedding live on large screens with a breakfast of British and American favorites, a mimosa, a Champagne toast and wedding cake. $70.

Mary O’s

32 Avenue A, East Village

7 a.m.

Enjoy a full English breakfast with Champagne, mimosas and Bloody Marys as you watch the wedding live. There will also be a best fascinator contest in honor of the big day, and all those statement headpieces you’ll be seeing on TV. $35.

The Harvey at the Williamsburg Hotel

96 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choose from fancy teas from around the world with The Harvey’s high tea that’ll have a few festive English additions. So get dressed up, throw on a hat from Gorin Bro’s hat pop-up and celebrate. Free entry but high tea is from $30. RSVP is recommended.

Dog and Bone NYC

338 Third Ave., Flatiron

6:30 a.m.

Dress up your dogs and bring them to Dog and Bone’s sidewalk cafe to celebrate the wedding. The staff will take photos of the best dressed pooches and choose the winners in the late afternoon. There will also be 99-cent soft serve ice cream cones with Cadbury’s flake and raspberry drizzle all day.

Albatross Bar

3619 24th Ave., Astoria

7 to 9 p.m.

While this won’t be a live viewing, you can still catch up on the wedding with beverages. The bar will offer a two-for-one happy hour drink special from 5 to 8 p.m. and then the night will turn into “Double Drag Saturday.” That’s what we call a two-for-one. Free entry.

Common Ground Bar

63 Gansevoort St., Meatpacking District

7 a.m. to noon

Sit down to a full English breakfast (fried eggs, pork sausage, baked beans, bacon and chargrilled tomato and toast) while you watch the love birds tie the knot. You’ll also get a carafe of mimosas and, if you have a table of four, a bottle of gin or vodka. $60.

Madame Tussauds

234 W. 42nd St., Times Square

6:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The iconic wax museum is hosting its own party with brunch foods from Magnolia Bakery and Walkers, Champagne and an appearance by “Say Yes to the Dress” cast members from Kleinfeld Bridal. $25-45.

Chip Shop Pub

129 Atlantic Ave., Cobble Hill

6 to 9 a.m.

Start with scones, jam and tea, and a full English breakfast that will be served starting at 7:15 a.m. as you watch the wedding. There’s also a full bar if you just want to get into it right away. Free entry.

The Palm Court at The Plaza

768 Fifth Ave., midtown

All day

Go big at the Plaza’s Palm Court, which will be serving a royal tea with an array of sweet and savory bites inspired by British fare like a roasted prime rib sandwich and mini Yorkshire pudding, a sherry trifle in the red, white and blue of Union Jack, a traditional wedding fruitcake and more, including mimosas, Champagne and a Bellini bar. The wedding will be streamed live, too. $105.

Macy’s Herald Square

151 W. 34th St., midtown

2 p.m.

Get a free manicure with a purchase from the Radley London collection and take your photo in a red phone box to mark the occasion.

Lillie’s Victorian Establishment

249 W. 49th St., Times Square

All day

Watch the wedding live while you nibble on a beef Wellington, duxelles — mushroom compote puff pastry, and lemon elderflower wedding cake (the official flavor Meghan and Harry are going with) and sip on a free cocktail, for those who arrive in royal wedding attire. There will also be a Harry and Meghan-themed selfie station.

Atwood

986 Second Ave., midtown east

9 a.m.

If you missed the wedding, it will be on repeat at Atwood. Enjoy its brunch menu as you sip on mimosas, a frose-rita or a Royal Slushie.