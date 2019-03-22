You can discover what lies behind the doors of the city's houses of worship during May's Sacred Sites Open House weekend.

On May 18 and 19, curious New Yorkers will be able to see religious architecture and art, and learn each house's histories through lectures, musical performances and guided tours.

This year's theme is "From Medieval to Modern: Celebrating New York's Religious Art and Architecture."

Participating sites include:

Saint Peter's Roman Catholic Church , 53 Saint Marks Place, Staten Island: There will be a guided tour at 2 p.m. May 19.

, 53 Saint Marks Place, Staten Island: There will be a guided tour at 2 p.m. May 19. United Palace of Spiritual Arts , 4140 Broadway, Manhattan: There will be tours at 12:30 and 2 p.m. May 18.

, 4140 Broadway, Manhattan: There will be tours at 12:30 and 2 p.m. May 18. Christ Church Riverdale , 5030 Henry Hudson Parkway East, Bronx.

, 5030 Henry Hudson Parkway East, Bronx. Moslem Mosque Inc. , 106 Powers St., Brooklyn: There will be a tour at 12:45 p.m. May 18 followed at 2 p.m. with an "oral history party."

, 106 Powers St., Brooklyn: There will be a tour at 12:45 p.m. May 18 followed at 2 p.m. with an "oral history party." Medieval to Modern Queens Tour, various locations: The tour will kick off on May 19 at 1694 Flushing Quaker Meeting and will wind up at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church.

“New York has a rich and diverse array of religious architecture,” Peg Breen, president of The New York Landmarks Conservancy, said in a statement. “You’ll be amazed at the beauty, history and community programs you’ll discover visiting these institutions in your neighborhood, or venturing to another borough.”

The Open House, which was started by The New York Landmarks Conservancy in 2011, is all about encouraging people to learn about historic and architectural gems in their own backyards, learn about the programs and services they offer and bolster community support for preservation of the historic institutions.

For more information, visit nylandmarks.org.