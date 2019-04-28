LATEST PAPER
Hundreds celebrate the cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
New Yorkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday and celebrated the beautiful pink blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Sakura Matsuri.

Families and friends posed for photos, dressed in Japanese cosplay and basked in the sunshine.

Scroll down to see scenes from the garden.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The garden's Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, Cherry Esplanade, and its Cherry Walk pop with soft pink color.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Crowds of people enjoying their time out among the flowers.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The majestic blooms wow garden visitors.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Many people cosplayed while others wore traditional Japanese garb.

Emma Li, 4, of Manhattan, enjoys the pink
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Emma Li, 4, of Manhattan, enjoys runs through the pink blossoms.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Ian Philp and son Sebastian, 2, of Park Slope, take a close look at the bright petals.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden offers a scenic view.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Doris Itzkowitz with grandchildren Zoey, 7, and Lily, 5, enjoy the blossoms.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Even New York's finest smiles in pink.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Nora Worthington, 13 months, gets her first real view of the cherry blossoms with dad Scott of Park Slope.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

One costumed garden goer poses against a cherry tree.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A family poses in their costumes in front of the trees.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Stephanie Inumerable with Amy Cee of Park Slope enjoy the new blossoms.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Lovebirds find a great spot to admire the blossoms.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

New Yorkers enjoy the beautiful blossoms in their own way.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Lorenzo Allen, 11 months, is lifted to new heights by dad's friend Rob Dabbane.

Thousands attended the Sukura Matsura Cherry Blossom festival
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Emma Li, 4, of Manhattan, enjoys the pink blossoms that match her pink outfit and it made her happy.

