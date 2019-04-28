New Yorkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday and celebrated the beautiful pink blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Sakura Matsuri.

Families and friends posed for photos, dressed in Japanese cosplay and basked in the sunshine.

The garden's Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, Cherry Esplanade, and its Cherry Walk pop with soft pink color.

Crowds of people enjoying their time out among the flowers.

The majestic blooms wow garden visitors.

Many people cosplayed while others wore traditional Japanese garb.

Emma Li, 4, of Manhattan, enjoys runs through the pink blossoms.

Ian Philp and son Sebastian, 2, of Park Slope, take a close look at the bright petals.

The Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden offers a scenic view.

Doris Itzkowitz with grandchildren Zoey, 7, and Lily, 5, enjoy the blossoms.

Even New York's finest smiles in pink.

Nora Worthington, 13 months, gets her first real view of the cherry blossoms with dad Scott of Park Slope.

One costumed garden goer poses against a cherry tree.

A family poses in their costumes in front of the trees.

Stephanie Inumerable with Amy Cee of Park Slope enjoy the new blossoms.

Lovebirds find a great spot to admire the blossoms.

New Yorkers enjoy the beautiful blossoms in their own way.

Lorenzo Allen, 11 months, is lifted to new heights by dad's friend Rob Dabbane.