Things to Do Hundreds celebrate the cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated April 28, 2019 10:24 AM New Yorkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday and celebrated the beautiful pink blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Sakura Matsuri. Families and friends posed for photos, dressed in Japanese cosplay and basked in the sunshine. Scroll down to see scenes from the garden. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel The garden's Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, Cherry Esplanade, and its Cherry Walk pop with soft pink color. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Crowds of people enjoying their time out among the flowers. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel The majestic blooms wow garden visitors. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Many people cosplayed while others wore traditional Japanese garb. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Emma Li, 4, of Manhattan, enjoys runs through the pink blossoms. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Ian Philp and son Sebastian, 2, of Park Slope, take a close look at the bright petals. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel The Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden offers a scenic view. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Doris Itzkowitz with grandchildren Zoey, 7, and Lily, 5, enjoy the blossoms. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Even New York's finest smiles in pink. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Nora Worthington, 13 months, gets her first real view of the cherry blossoms with dad Scott of Park Slope. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel One costumed garden goer poses against a cherry tree. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A family poses in their costumes in front of the trees. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Stephanie Inumerable with Amy Cee of Park Slope enjoy the new blossoms. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Lovebirds find a great spot to admire the blossoms. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel New Yorkers enjoy the beautiful blossoms in their own way. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Lorenzo Allen, 11 months, is lifted to new heights by dad's friend Rob Dabbane. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Emma Li, 4, of Manhattan, enjoys the pink blossoms that match her pink outfit and it made her happy. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com