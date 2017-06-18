School’s out: What to do with your kids this summer

The school year is winding down. If you’re looking for some fun and educational activities for your kids this summer …

The school year is winding down. If you’re looking for some fun and educational activities for your kids this summer that they haven’t experienced before, here are five new exhibitions and tours to put on your radar.

1. Perfect the art of the free throw at MoMath

Fans of robots, basketball, math and technology will be in their element at the National Museum of Mathematics’ latest exhibition. “Hoop Curves” employs cutting-edge technology to perfect the free throw. In a regulation-size free throw space in the museum, visitors will be able to launch a basketball while cameras and light sensors track the ball’s velocity, angle and height. Based on feedback and data visualization from a computer, they’ll be able to try again, this time using a robotic ball-shooter. They’re sure to have a ball. Opens June 22, admission $15 adults, $9 ages 12 and under, students and seniors; 11 E. 26th St., 212-542-0566, hoopcurves.momath.org

2. Channel your inner Eloise at the New-York Historical Society

This is perfect for precocious kids. Fans of “Eloise” have another destination besides the Plaza Hotel to revel in the picture book character. The New-York Historical Society exhibition “Eloise at the Museum” celebrates the creation of cabaret star Kay Thompson and illustrator Hilary Knight. Visitors can take in more than 75 objects based on the character, including manuscript pages, sketchbooks, portraits, photographs and vintage dolls. Family-friendly activities are also planned throughout the exhibition. Runs June 30-Oct. 9, admission $20 adults, $15 seniors, $12 students, $6 ages 5-13; 170 Central Park W., 212-873-3400, nyhistory.org

3. Get moving at CMOM

Let all the children boogie at this Children’s Museum of Manhattan exhibition. “Let’s Dance!” features a space designed to get kids of all ages moving and learning about dance. Hands-on activities include choreographing dances, playing percussive instruments, creating multicolor shadow dances and dancing along in a video projection dome featuring contributions from the likes of New York Theatre Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Opening July 1, admission $14 children and adults, $11 seniors; 212 W. 83rd St., 212-721-1223, cmom.org

4. Take a deep dive into the world of ‘Angry Birds’ at NYSCI

If you’re not tired of flinging birds yet, this exhibit is for you. At “Angry Birds Universe” at the New York Hall of Science, visitors can get a physics lesson in the disguise of the game, from using giant slingshots to propel balls that look like the characters to using pulleys to lift Angry Birds to building and racing cars a la the new game “Angry Birds Go!” Kids can further entertain themselves at a stop animation station, art table and music station, as well as learn about the characteristics of real birds, such as wingspan and egg sizes. Runs July 1-Aug. 27, admission $16 adults, $13 children ages 2-17, students and senior citizens; 47-01 111th St., Corona, 718-699-0005, nysci.org

5. Explore Roosevelt Island’s macabre past with Boroughs of the Dead

This one’s for older kids. Boroughs of the Dead, which likens its walking tours to PG-13 movies, is launching a new tour this summer. “Island of Lost Souls: A History of Madness and Medicine on Roosevelt Island” dives into the island’s medical history, visiting the sites of former hospitals, laboratories, prisons and asylums, as well as the one of the oldest farmhouses in the city. Even in the middle of summer, you’ll likely get some chills as you learn about the city’s past. July 15 and Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 day of (advance purchase recommended); meets at the main entrance to Four Freedoms Park, 917-409-8533, boroughsofthedead.com