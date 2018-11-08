Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

Experience it. If you've seen the "Christmas Spectacular" once, you can cross that off the bucket list, right? Not exactly. We'll admit, the show hasn't changed much in its 86-year run at Radio City, but this holiday season the leading ladies are switching things up with a brand-new finale number. The new closing scene will see 100 drones illuminate the dancers in front of a black "night sky." Once you see it, it'll be clear why they call this one "Christmas Lights." The priority was "to end the show with a really exciting, immersive experience for the audience," says Karen Keele, the Rockettes' creative director. "So whether you're in the last seat of the theater or the first seat, you're going to feel like you're a part of it." The Rockettes kick things off Friday with their first performance of the holiday season. Yes, it's officially that time of year.

Snack on it. Melissa Ben-Ishay, of New York's mini cupcake chain Baked By Melissa, passed an empty storefront in Chelsea a decade ago and stopped in her tracks. "I remember so clearly thinking, 'Holy crap, I can't imagine having a store that you can actually walk into.'" Now, she has 14. This month marks the 10th anniversary of the shop born of her Murray Hill kitchen in 2008. To celebrate, consider munching on a guilt-free variety pack of the flagship flavors, such as tie-dye, red velvet and cookie dough.

Laugh about it. There's a plus side to the stream of headlines that have been leaving you gloomy: They're creating a comedy goldmine. "We live in a time where, you know, politically we're handed lots of material every day," says Caroline Hirsch, the founder of Carolines on Broadway. With possible new riffs turning up daily, comics have been left with stand-up sets they're dying to try out on New Yorkers in need of a laugh. The New York Comedy Festival rounds out its seven-day run this weekend with shows by its headlining performers (Tracy Morgan, David Cross, Marc Maron, etc.) and a handful of female-fronted sets (Nicole Byer, Sabrina Jalees, Yvonne Orji). While searching for your top choice, you'll notice a refreshing number of women on the lineup. And to that Hirsch says, "there are many more women doing comedy, which is why that's reflected" this year.

m-i-SEE-k-e-y it. We've all been singing the "Mickey Mouse Club" theme song (you know, "M-I-C-K-E-Y/M-O-U-S-E") for decades, but the actual iconic character is turning 90 this year. That's nine decades, innumerable trips to Disney theme parks and millions of dollars in merchandise all dedicated to the rodent in red shorts. To celebrate the 1928 release of "Steamboat Willie," the first Mickey Mouse short, Disney has opened "Mickey: The True Original Exhibition," a pop-up exhibit in the Meatpacking District. And while it includes some Disney pieces -- a Walt Disney drawing, a gallery of classic merch -- the exhibit is largely devoted to contemporary art inspired by the character in mind. There are, of course, interactive elements too: Visitors can climb on a "steamboat," duck inside Kenny Scharf's "Cosmic Cavern" and grab some Ample Hills' Mickey-themed ice cream. Oh boy!