These are the best sledding hills in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It looks like the most famous groundhog of Pennsylvania didn’t lie when it saw its shadow. More snow is sure to be rolling around before winter is up. And when your kid gets tired of rolling around in the snow and building snowmen, it might be time to venture out to some New York parks and hills for a sledding adventure.

New York has plenty of iconic and daring hills to brave. From the novice to the experienced, from little to older kids, there’s sure to be a mound just perfect for you and your family. So take a look and try out some of these New York parks for sledding this winter.

Looking for a new sled this winter? Check out The Best Snow Sleds for 2021!

Manhattan

A narrow park that looks like it was squeezed into the city, it provides daring, steep slopes that are recommended for older more experienced sledders. There are still hills for the novices, but overall an above-average difficulty.

With really only one hill to note for this park’s sledding locations, it’s fitting that it’s the namesake of the entire thing. Easily the black horse of this whole list, it’s got steep slopes that will keep kids coming back year after year.

Take in the sites of the waterfront, Brooklyn Bridge, and Manhattan Bridge as you race down the slopes in this exquisite New York park. A great location for younger and older kids alike.

With slopes as benevolent as the saint for which they are named, this park provides amazing slopes for first-timers and people looking for a fun, easy ride. A solid park that’s easily a top recommendation on this list.

Kicking off the list is none other than the most visited park in America. According to their official website, it takes 6 inches of snow for previously closed areas to be opened up for sledding. So make sure to keep track of the weather before trekking out.

Kicking it off with the classic of classics. Named so accurately for the statue of a pilgrim at the summit, you won’t find a more popular hill, nor deserving of its recognition. Make your way out here if you want to take pictures, want to have a good time, and especially if you want to go sledding.

If you have little ones, this charming hill has calm and gentler slopes that are better for beginners and younger children. And it can be less crowded which is great for those starting out and learning.

An obscure pick from the Central Park ensemble. It’s not the renowned rivalry that Pilgrim and Cedar have become, but it’s a tall hill with a good ride down that has its own merits.

Brooklyn

Such a standout park, it deserves its own section on this list with multiple hills and locations to visit this winter. Diverse and stunning, there’s sure to be a part of this Brooklyn park that’s a fit for your family.

Located in the southwest region of the park, Long Meadow is a great location for long, steady sledding experiences.

Sledding can be an exhausting business, with climbs that are three times longer than the jubilant downhill fall. But Lookout Hill provides a peak worthy of mounting and a view that will astonish every time. A must-see hill for this winter.

Normally populated with percussionists, this is a solid sledding spot with a gorgeous lakeside view. Find it right at the southeast edge of the park!

Endale Arch is everything Cedar Hill is without the renown. It’s a good and easy slope that’s a good fit for beginners.

A high-altitude park with diverse slopes for sledders of all levels. A real gem of a park.

Queens

Beloved by all residents of Queens this is a classic spot for all outdoor recreation and sledding is by no means an exception to this rule. This is easily one of the most beautifully named and most beautiful parks in New York.

Home to New York’s largest and oldest pool, this is another local gem to visit when the snow comes. You can find it nestled in between 19th St. and the water — can’t miss it!

Bronx

For those in the Bronx looking for snow day fun, Crotona Park is as beautiful and fun in winter as it is in every other season. Look for the slope behind Ballfield #3, you won’t regret it.

Though more known for its pool than its sledding, when that isn’t available this is still a great local place to bring your kids and have a fantastic snow day.

Staten Island

Lots of paths and hills to explore to find the perfect sledding location. Just be mindful of the many streams and lakes at this location.

If you are looking for more amazing hills in NYC, here’s the official sledding guide by nycgovparks. There’s still plenty of places out there that just aren’t as widely known. So don’t be afraid to lace up your boots, get exploring, and have fun at your very own New York park.

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.