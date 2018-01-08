Marking President Donald Trump’s inauguration anniversary, an upcoming Manhattan art exhibit aims to address his “discriminating and racist politics.”

“One Year of Resistance,” opening on Jan. 16 at The Untitled Space in TriBeCa, features works by more than 80 artists that were carefully curated under the leadership of gallery director Indira Cesarine.

“It is impossible to sit back and watch as our rights crumble before our eyes,” Cesarine said in an emailed statement. “It is extremely disturbing that our cultural foundation is being rocked by the very platform that is meant to protect and serve our nation.”

Among the prominent artists represented are photographer Parker Day, painter Grace Graupe-Pillard, illustrator Rebecca Leveille and multimedia artist Signe Pierce.

The exhibition aims to shed light on several issues that have plagued the country since Trump’s election, according to Cesarine, including mass shootings, sexual harassment, and threats to immigrant, reproductive and transgender rights.

Designed to emphasize “solidarity and continued resistance against the erosion of our civil and human rights,” the exhibit collects pieces from artists of different backgrounds, genders and ages, according to a statement from gallery.

A portion of the proceeds from artwork sales will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Controversy has plagued the Trump administration’s stance on the arts and humanities since his inauguration on Jan. 20.

In May, Trump called for ending federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and its sister agency National Endowment for Humanities, which provide coveted grants to artists across the nation. Congress, however, rejected his proposal and the House appropriations committee allocated $145 million in funds to each institution, according to the New York Times.

Roughly three months later, on Aug. 18, members of the president’s Committee on Arts and Humanities resigned en masse after Trump failed to adequately condemn a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Politico reported. A joint statement the group issued to Trump, in which the first letter of each paragraph spelled “Resist,” read, “Supremacy, discrimination, and vitriol are not American values. Your values are not American values.”

In response, the White House issued a statement that said Trump had already made the decision to disband the committee, adding that it was “not a responsible way to spend American tax dollars,” according to the Politico report.

“One Year of Resistance,” on view until Feb. 4, challenges that notion.

“Throughout history, art has always played a significant role when it comes to representing the sentiments of the populace,” Cesarine said. “It is crucial for the voices of the people to continue to be heard.”