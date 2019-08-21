Summer’s not over yet. Steal away to one of these waterfront getaways near New York City and enjoy the last warm days. Prices fall after Labor Day, so it’s easy to score a deal.

Car-free at Baron’s Cove, Sag Harbor, New York

Once a whaling village, Sag Harbor cherishes its maritime roots. Bay beaches offer gentle surf and water that stays warm into the fall. If you crave the wave, Atlantic beaches are just a few miles away.

Baron’s Cove is a stylish in-town hotel with a front porch and sweeping harbor views. Enjoy tennis, cycling or a dip in the heated saltwater pool. The onsite restaurant serves delectable Long Island seafood.

The town’s galleries, shops and eateries remain open year-round. It’s pedestrian-friendly so ride the Jitney from the city and enjoy a car-free vacation. (Baron’s Cove, 31 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, New York, 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove)

Nautical Vibes at Samoset, Rockport, Maine

Coastal Maine is a nautical Nirvana of picturesque ports and seaside scenery. No visit is complete without eating lobster, the state’s favorite crustacean.

Samoset is a timeless oceanfront resort. Sailboats blow in the breeze and the hum of the foghorn is the soundtrack. There’s a nostalgic feel, as guests gather fireside to toast marshmallows after a game of pickleball.

The 18-hole golf course presents dramatic ocean views. Stroll down the granite path of the Rockland Breakwater with its lighthouse and the rugged Atlantic beyond. (Samoset, 220 Warrenton St, Rockport, Maine, 800-341-1650, samosetresort.com)

Lakeside Luxury at Lake Placid Lodge, Lake Placid, New York

In the Adirondacks, towering mountains and crystal clear lakes offer a respite from city life. Lake Placid Lodge sits along the shores of its namesake lake. All accommodations exploit this geographic blessing with water views. Guest cottages appointed with handmade furniture and a prized collection of Hudson River School art add ambiance.

Fall foliage starts early and the water remains warm into September; consider a swim, a cruise aboard the lodge’s vintage wooden boat or paddle in a kayak, surrounded by a windfall of colorful leaves. (Lake Placid Lodge, 114 Lodge Way, Lake Placid, New York, 877-301-8485, lakeplacidlodge.com)

A Romantic Retreat at Castle Hill Inn, Newport, Rhode Island

Newport is a sailor’s paradise. Beachcombers flock here but it’s also home to Gilded Age mansions, the oldest synagogue in the U.S., the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a dynamic culinary scene.

Castle Hill Inn is a romantic retreat on a private 40-acre peninsula with a secluded cove for swimming along the rocky shoreline. Immersed in nature, guest rooms and cottages provide plenty of privacy. Room rates include an indulgent afternoon tea and breakfast. (Castle Hill Inn, 590 Ocean Dr., Newport, Rhode Island, 401-849-3800. castlehillinn.com)

An Urban Getaway at Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston

No need to forgo urban pleasures to enjoy the tranquilizing effects of water. The refined Boston Harbor Hotel is located in the city center on historic Rowes Wharf. Spacious rooms and suites offer stunning harbor views.

Rent a kayak or standup paddleboard steps from the hotel. Passenger ferries to the Boston Harbor Islands leave right from the dock. This chain of islands is an urban wilderness rich in marine life and aquatic activities. Commune with nature and get back to the city in time for dinner, perhaps at one the old-school Italian restaurants clustered in the North End. (Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, Massachusetts, 617-439-7000, bhh.com)