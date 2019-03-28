Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

wear it. From wearing an antique brooch to rocking a full 1940s style, dressing vintage is a fashion choice with tons of shopping options in New York City. Those on the hunt can check out two upcoming clothing events with the Artists & Fleas Vintage Showcase this weekend and the Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show on April 5 & 6. It can be easy to get overwhelmed when searching through the racks when there is so much to think about -- size, style, price, quality, feel and more -- so we talked to local merchants who will be selling their clothing at these shows for tips for newbies. "There are a lot of vintage shops and merchants; there are a variety of price points," Holly Ross, co-owner of Brooklyn's Thriftwares, said. "Find the stores that have a range of prices. Don't be afraid to be creative with something that isn't expensive. You can turn a simple piece into something creative and stylish." The vintage show floors can be yours with a little help from the experts.

eat it. The foodie's guide to the 2019 baseball season: If you can name every flavor option at DŌ, have been dying to try a pizza cupcake and your mouth waters at the sound of churros, you should be spending your weekends at Citi Field with the Mets. If your palate is more eclectic than trendy, a burrata-topped burger and vegan guacamole bites wait for you at Yankee Stadium with the Bronx Bombers. Whichever New York City team you prefer, there's a slew of new culinary options to try. Both stadiums have boosted their menu rosters, with Citi Field welcoming new vendors Pizza Cupcake and Dulcinea, both Smorgasburg-born, and Yankee Stadium adding new Big Mozz and Bareburger options. This weekend sees the Yanks take on the Orioles (Saturday and Sunday). Next weekend, the Mets come home to play the Nationals.

shop it. You'll soon be going to Bushwick's Elsewhere to buy vinyl. Brooklyn Record Exchange, which opens Saturday, is a partnership between Greenpoint's Co-Op 87 Records & Tapes and indie label Mexican Summers that will sell mostly used records to DJs, serious collectors and just regular folk who enjoy good tunes. The new shop, which is located on the second floor, will offer the guys from Co-Op 87 way more space to show off their records. They have a "solid collection" of genres like disco, post-punk, new wave, a large collection of jazz, rock and soul, as well as a wall of records for DJs, soundtracks and a "healthy chunk" of 45s. There will also be a wall of VHS tapes, DVDs and other visual media, and Mexican Summer's music anthology books will be sold, too. Vinyl fans can read more about the new shop, check out our list of other record stores and see what's going on for Record Store Day.

see it. The mythical journey of "The Lightning Thief" takes over the Beacon Theatre this weekend for a limited, six-performance run. Another musical ripe for the teen inside all of us, this one comes from the same creative team behind the Broadway sensation "Be More Chill," which set a box-office record in its first week. "The Lightning Thief" first made its debut in NYC in 2017 in an Off-Broadway run that completely sold out. This time around, the Beacon is just one stop of many on its traveling national tour. "With 'Percy Jackson,' I get to tell this epic story about a boy who is figuring out what it means to be a responsible person and advocate for the world he wants to live in," says Stephen Brackett, who directs both "Lightning" and "BMC." "It's the same thing that attracted me to 'Be More Chill.' I get to tell a story about a boy taking a supercomputer pill who ultimately talks to all ages of audience about how to advocate for your best self."