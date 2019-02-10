Things to Do Dogs 'meet and compete' at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com February 10, 2019 1:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Manhattan's Piers 92 and 94 have gone to the dogs. Some of the most talented and primped pups in the nation gathered there on Saturday for the annual Masters Agility Championship and Meet the Breeds event, where dog lovers had the chance to interact with them before and after they took to the ring. With the competition slated to begin in earnest on Monday and Tuesday, we'd like to introduce you to some of the pups who are part of the competition. Venger Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Venger, a 6-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, kisses Mary Francis, 9, from Connecticut. Quinn Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Quinn, an 8-year-old Border Collie from Florida, competed in agility with handler Kathy Kealey. Pitt Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Pitt competes on the agility course on Saturday at Piers 92 & 94. Storm Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Storm, an 11-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, left, and Venger, right, a 6-year-old Boxer, meet fans. Eastwood Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Eastwood, a 4-year-old Rottweiler from Pittsburgh who dressed like a rock star, is not competing this year but won "Select Dog" last year. Breeze Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Breeze, a 3-year-old Samoyed from Connecticut, is not competing this week but just won champion in January at a dog show in Massachusetts, according to owner Saskia Zezima. Captain Crunch Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Captain Crunch, a 2-year-old Great Dane from New Jersey, competes on Tuesday in the working dog category, owner Stacy Smith said. Nemesis Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Nemesis competes on the agility course on Saturday at Piers 92 & 94. Amber Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Amber, a 2-year-old standard poodle from Philadelphia, competes on Monday in junior handling, owner Sarah Rivkin said. On Saturday, she was getting primped. Kendra Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Kendra, a 9-year-old Alaskan Malamute from New Jersey, is an ex-show dog that won bronze champion, owner Klynn Hisatake said. Skyler Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches with Andrea Samuels before competing on the agility course. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Everything you need to know about this year's Westminster Dog ShowThe 2019 version includes 2,800 dogs -- and two new breeds. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.