Manhattan's Piers 92 and 94 have gone to the dogs.

Some of the most talented and primped pups in the nation gathered there on Saturday for the annual Masters Agility Championship and Meet the Breeds event, where dog lovers had the chance to interact with them before and after they took to the ring.

With the competition slated to begin in earnest on Monday and Tuesday, we'd like to introduce you to some of the pups who are part of the competition.

Venger Venger, a 6-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, kisses Mary Francis, 9, from Connecticut.

Quinn Quinn, an 8-year-old Border Collie from Florida, competed in agility with handler Kathy Kealey.

Pitt Pitt competes on the agility course on Saturday at Piers 92 & 94.

Storm Storm, an 11-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, left, and Venger, right, a 6-year-old Boxer, meet fans.

Eastwood Eastwood, a 4-year-old Rottweiler from Pittsburgh who dressed like a rock star, is not competing this year but won "Select Dog" last year.

Breeze Breeze, a 3-year-old Samoyed from Connecticut, is not competing this week but just won champion in January at a dog show in Massachusetts, according to owner Saskia Zezima.

Captain Crunch Captain Crunch, a 2-year-old Great Dane from New Jersey, competes on Tuesday in the working dog category, owner Stacy Smith said.

Nemesis Nemesis competes on the agility course on Saturday at Piers 92 & 94.

Amber Amber, a 2-year-old standard poodle from Philadelphia, competes on Monday in junior handling, owner Sarah Rivkin said. On Saturday, she was getting primped.

Kendra Kendra, a 9-year-old Alaskan Malamute from New Jersey, is an ex-show dog that won bronze champion, owner Klynn Hisatake said.