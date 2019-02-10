LATEST PAPER
Dogs 'meet and compete' at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Manhattan's Piers 92 and 94 have gone to the dogs.

Some of the most talented and primped pups in the nation gathered there on Saturday for the annual Masters Agility Championship and Meet the Breeds event, where dog lovers had the chance to interact with them before and after they took to the ring.

With the competition slated to begin in earnest on Monday and Tuesday, we'd like to introduce you to some of the pups who are part of the competition.

Venger

Venger, a 6-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, kisses
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Venger, a 6-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, kisses Mary Francis, 9, from Connecticut.

Quinn

Quinn, an 8-year-old Border Collie from Florida, competed
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Quinn, an 8-year-old Border Collie from Florida, competed in agility with handler Kathy Kealey.

Pitt

Pitt competes on the agility course on Saturday
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Pitt competes on the agility course on Saturday at Piers 92 & 94.

Storm

Storm, an 11-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, left,
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Storm, an 11-year-old Boxer from New Jersey, left, and Venger, right, a 6-year-old Boxer, meet fans.

Eastwood

Eastwood, a 4-year-old Rottweiler from Pittsburgh who dressed
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Eastwood, a 4-year-old Rottweiler from Pittsburgh who dressed like a rock star, is not competing this year but won "Select Dog" last year.

Breeze

Breeze, a 3-year-old Samoyed from Connecticut, is not
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Breeze, a 3-year-old Samoyed from Connecticut, is not competing this week but just won champion in January at a dog show in Massachusetts, according to owner Saskia Zezima.

Captain Crunch

Captain Crunch, a 2-year-old Great Dane from New
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Captain Crunch, a 2-year-old Great Dane from New Jersey, competes on Tuesday in the working dog category, owner Stacy Smith said.

Nemesis

Nemesis competes on the agility course on Saturday
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Nemesis competes on the agility course on Saturday at Piers 92 & 94.

Amber

Amber, a 2-year-old standard poodle from Philadelphia, competes
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Amber, a 2-year-old standard poodle from Philadelphia, competes on Monday in junior handling, owner Sarah Rivkin said. On Saturday, she was getting primped.

Kendra

Kendra, a 9-year-old Alaskan Malamute from New Jersey,
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Kendra, a 9-year-old Alaskan Malamute from New Jersey, is an ex-show dog that won bronze champion, owner Klynn Hisatake said.

Skyler

Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches
Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches with Andrea Samuels before competing on the agility course.

